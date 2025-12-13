Multiple Japanese media outlets have begun linking the Yankees to Japanese phenom Tatsuya Imai, with both Sponichi Annex and Nikkan Sports detailing the team’s desire to land the player.

They’re fully expected to enter a bidding war for his services to try and anchor the top of their rotation, as they might be forced to make serious pursuits and leave Cody Bellinger’s free agency on the backburner.

GM Brian Cashman told the media that he would not wait on a decision from the 30-year-old outfielder before making moves, and he will have to be true to his word in order for this to be true.

Nikkan Sports directly report that the Yankees will be ‘fully involved in the bidding” while Sponichi had an undisclosed Yankees source mention that the Yankees will ‘do their best’ to land Imai.

Tatsuya Imai Drawing Serious Interest From Yankees as Sweepstakes Heat Up

2025 was a breakout year for Tatsuya Imai, who sat 95 MPH with a unique fastball-slider combination that has a low release height and tons of vertical separation.

Imai’s slider has 1-2 inches of IVB which means it generates tons of vertical drop while having arm-side movement, which means it’s going into righties as a RHP instead of moving away from them as we typically see with sliders.

His 1.92 ERA and 28% K% are intruiging, as he set the record for the highest Whiff% in a single NPB season (32%) and could directly improve the roster’s weakness.

One of the Yankees’ biggest needs lies in their rotation, as they lack impact pitching at the top while both Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are sidelined following surgeries.

Both are expected to return in the first half, but as older veterans, the procedures on their throwing elbows come with greater concern of a potential regression from previous seasons.

The Yankees have shown interest in the trade market as well for acquiring pitching, and the question becomes whether New York would be willing to acquire both Imai and Cody Bellinger on nine-figure contracts.

It’s expected that the Phillies and Cubs will involve themselves heavily in this bidding war, so if the number gets close to $200 million, we could see Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman pivot elsewhere.