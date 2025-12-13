The fix came quietly, tucked between bigger deadline headlines and louder splashes. But for the New York Yankees, the decision to revisit Amed Rosario says a lot about how they think roster problems actually get solved.

Last summer, the Yankees finally addressed their long-running issue at third base by trading for Ryan McMahon, a move that stabilized the position defensively almost immediately. McMahon’s glove played, his arm played, and the infield stopped feeling like a nightly adventure. The catch was obvious, though. Left-handed pitching exposed him, and October baseball tends to lean hard into those matchups.

That reality forced the front office to think smaller and smarter. Not another headline. A complement.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A Platoon That Actually Worked

Rosario arrived just days after McMahon, and his role was defined the moment he walked in. Beat lefties. Move around the field. Keep the lineup from feeling boxed in. It sounds simple, but the Yankees have chased that formula unsuccessfully more times than they would like to admit.

This time, it worked.

In 16 games with the Yankees, Rosario hit .303 with a .485 slugging percentage and a 117 wRC+. The sample was small, but the at-bats were not empty. He put pressure on pitchers. He didn’t give away plate appearances. And when left-handers tried to sneak fastballs into the zone, he punished them.

Over the full season, Rosario finished with a 106 wRC+, continuing a trend that has defined his career. Against southpaws, he owns a 120 wRC+. That number is not an accident. It is a skill.

Why the Yankees Brought Him Back

On Saturday, the Yankees decided to bring back Rosario on a short-term deal, looking to get that advantage against lefties once again.

The one-year, $2.5 million deal makes sense on every level. Rosario gives the Yankees a clean platoon partner for McMahon, who can handle most right-handed pitching without interruption. When a lefty shows up, Rosario slides in and the lineup stays aggressive instead of reactive.

There are incentives baked into the deal, per Jon Heyman, which reflects how both sides see the arrangement. Rosario gets opportunity if he performs. The Yankees get flexibility if he does not.

Rosario also has incentives in deal. Provides solid platoon at 3B with Ryan McMahon, who plays the bulk of games since he’s the lefty hitter. https://t.co/fCh5hNlGXD — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2025

That flexibility matters. Rosario can play all four infield spots and handle corner outfield duty in a pinch. On a roster that constantly juggles injuries and rest days, that versatility has real value. It saves bench spots. It saves late-game substitutions. It saves manager Aaron Boone from painting himself into corners.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Not the Same Player, Still a Useful One

Rosario is not the burner he once was. The stolen bases are mostly gone, and the explosiveness that made him a top prospect has softened with age. But the Yankees are not paying for speed here.

They are paying for contact, situational power, and professional at-bats against a very specific type of pitching. They are also paying for something harder to quantify. Rosario was widely viewed as a strong clubhouse presence in 2025, and that matters more than fans like to admit on a team that carries constant expectation.

Health is the variable. Rosario did not stay on the field consistently last season, and that cannot repeat if he is going to carve out a meaningful role. If he does stay healthy and keeps punishing lefties, the plate appearances will come naturally.

The New York Yankees did not solve third base with one move. They solved it by accepting that solutions sometimes come in pairs, not stars. Rosario is not the flash. He is the fit. And those are often the moves that hold a roster together longer than anyone expects.