Yankees are gambling big with $22 million offer to outfielder

The Yankees made a bold move by extending a one-year, $22 million qualifying offer to Trent Grisham. After hitting 34 home runs in 2025 and posting a 129 wRC+, Grisham became one of the few bright spots in an inconsistent lineup.

The risk lies in his volatility. His defense regressed last season, and the Yankees must decide whether that power output can be trusted again or if 2025 was an outlier. This is a classic short-term gamble—high upside if he repeats, but expensive if he falls back into old habits.

If Grisham rejects the QO, another team would have to give up draft picks to sign him, which favors the Yankees.

Yankees have two Silver Slugger Award winners and take team honor

The Yankees dominated the 2025 Silver Slugger Awards, with Aaron Judge capturing his fifth career trophy and Jazz Chisholm Jr. earning his first. The team also won the American League’s overall Silver Slugger Team Award, a nod to their deep and balanced lineup.

Judge was simply unstoppable, batting .331 with 53 home runs and a 1.144 OPS. Chisholm provided electric offense of his own, hitting 31 home runs with 31 stolen bases—a rare combination of power and speed that elevated the team’s versatility.

The collective recognition underscores how much offensive firepower the Yankees possess when healthy. With multiple Silver Slugger winners anchoring the order, they enter 2026 with confidence and momentum.

Yankees captain takes home fifth career Silver Slugger Award

Aaron Judge added yet another milestone to his résumé by securing his fifth career Silver Slugger Award. His 2025 season ranked among his best, featuring a .331 batting average, 53 home runs, and 127 RBIs across 154 games.

Judge’s performance not only fueled the Yankees’ postseason push but reasserted his place among baseball’s elite offensive players. Despite battling minor injuries early in the year, he finished strong and proved why he remains the face of the franchise.

The award serves as both validation and motivation as Judge heads into 2026 with championship expectations squarely on his shoulders.

Yankees dynamic infielder wins first major offseason award

Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned his first major award of his career after an explosive 2025 campaign. The dynamic infielder slashed .271 with 31 home runs, 31 steals, and 88 RBIs, cementing himself as one of the game’s most exciting two-way players.

His blend of energy, athleticism, and power helped reenergize the Yankees’ infield while adding a new layer of speed and creativity to the lineup. It’s the kind of season that signaled he’s more than a complementary piece—he’s a star.

With his first piece of hardware in hand, Chisholm now has a chance to take on an even bigger role as the Yankees look to stabilize their roster for a championship run.

Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole takes another big step in rehab process

Gerrit Cole’s recovery from Tommy John surgery is trending in the right direction. The Yankees’ ace recently threw another bullpen session, his second off a mound, and showed no setback.

The milestone moves him one step closer to returning by the start of the 2026 season—a timeline that could completely change the complexion of New York’s rotation. Without Cole, the Yankees have relied heavily on Max Fried and Carlos Rodon (who’s also rehabbing now) to carry the load.

If his recovery continues without interruption, Cole’s return could feel like a trade acquisition. His presence alone could restore the Yankees’ rotation to one of the deepest in baseball.

Yankees and Mets potential target to be posted by Japanese team

Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami is officially heading to the MLB market, with the Yakult Swallows posting him. The 25-year-old power hitter, one of Japan’s most decorated talents, has been on the radar of both the Yankees and Mets for years. Known for his record-breaking 56-home-run season in 2022 and impressive combination of power and patience, Murakami now faces the ultimate test — proving his swing can handle big-league velocity and advanced pitching in the majors.

For the Yankees, the temptation is real but complicated. Murakami’s left-handed power would be tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch, yet their current roster is crowded with left-handed hitters like Ben Rice and Ryan McMahon, plus Giancarlo Stanton clogging the DH spot. General manager Brian Cashman will likely explore the possibility, but unless the team clears space or shifts its infield structure, signing Murakami could be more of a luxury than a fit.

The Mets, meanwhile, could be more motivated depending on Pete Alonso’s future. If Alonso departs, Murakami could slot in at first or third base, though that would require the front office to make bold financial and roster decisions. With Brett Baty’s future uncertain and David Stearns preaching patience in spending, pursuing Murakami would mark a shift toward risk and ambition. Both New York teams are watching closely, knowing Murakami’s move symbolizes baseball’s growing global influence — and the next great power bat may soon call New York home.

