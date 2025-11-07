The New York Yankees got their turn in the spotlight Friday night as Major League Baseball unveiled the American League Silver Slugger Award winners. After the National League took center stage on Thursday, the focus shifted to the Bronx, where a certain second baseman stood tall.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees’ electric second baseman, captured his first career Silver Slugger, edging out Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe and Seattle’s Jorge Polanco.

If anybody knows how to handle adversity, it’s certainly Chisholm. He had to endure harsh criticism, rough injuries, and other obstacles, but he delivered the finest season of his young career so far on his way to the award.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

For Chisholm, it was validation after a season that demanded resilience and showcased his rare combination of speed and power.

Smooth Jazz?



Congratulations to Jazz Chisholm Jr. on his first career Silver Slugger award!?#Yankees pic.twitter.com/4DJsW0DAWt — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) November 7, 2025

Polanco’s case was strong, boasting a slightly higher 132 wRC+ compared to Chisholm’s 126. But Chisholm had the edge where it mattered most — production. His 31 home runs led all AL second basemen (tied with Lowe), complemented by 80 RBI, 75 runs scored, and 31 stolen bases. That 30-30 club membership speaks volumes about his all-around talent, especially from a middle infield position.

Overcoming adversity

What makes Chisholm’s season even more impressive is how it unfolded. He missed all of May with a strained oblique — the kind of injury that can derail even the most disciplined hitters. Yet when he returned, he picked up right where he left off, powering the Yankees’ offense during stretches when others faltered.

Nobody knows just how dominant his final season numbers would have looked if he hadn’t missed so much time with the injury. Maybe, just maybe, he could have made a run at a historic 40-40 campaign.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His 4.4 fWAR ranked among the league’s best at second base, and his defensive flexibility gave the Yankees options at both second and third without any dip in his production. For a team that often struggled to find rhythm, Chisholm provided the jolt they needed.

He was dynamic, he brought style and swagger, and he connected with fans in a way few players do. Chisholm can do so much more than what he shows on the field.

The next chapter

At just 27 years old, Chisholm looks like a player on the verge of a breakout that could redefine his career. The Yankees’ mid-2024 trade deadline move to acquire him already looks like a masterstroke — the kind of bold decision that can alter a franchise’s trajectory. If this season was a preview, New York might be witnessing the early chapters of its next great star.

With free agency looming after the 2026 season, Chisholm has positioned himself perfectly. Whether he stays in pinstripes long-term or tests the market, the Yankees have seen firsthand what kind of impact he can make.

Aaron Judge may be the face of the franchise, but Chisholm’s emergence hints at a deeper, more dynamic future in the Bronx. The Yankees have a new Silver Slugger Award winner, and this one tastes better knowing all he had to go through.