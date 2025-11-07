The New York Yankees were one of the best offenses in all of baseball this year, leading the league in OPS, OPS+, and home runs as they were a well-rounded and powerful group.

As a result, the team had multiple Silver Slugger nominees who ended up winning some hardware for their incredible individual campaigns at the plate.

It’s no surprise that Aaron Judge, the best hitter in baseball this year, was named a Silver Slugger recepient, but he’ll be joined by Jazz Chisholm (2B) who took home his first this winter.

Furthermore, they have won the Team Silver Slugger Award for the American League, their second-consecutive victory as a team following their win in 2024.

Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Win Silver Slugger Honors, Yankees Named Team Winner

The Yankees’ captain takes home his fifth Silver Slugger, collecting his fourth in the last five seasons as he’s become the best hitter in the sport by a significant margin over the last few seasons.

His 212 OPS+ and 1.144 OPS were by far the best marks in baseball during the 2025 regular season and this December he could become a back-to-back MVP winner.

We’ve seen Aaron Judge win multiple Silver Slugger Awards, but he’ll be joined by a first-time winner in Jazz Chisholm, the recepient for the second base position.

Jazz Chisholm finished with the most home runs (31) and stolen bases (31) among second basemen this season, displaying elite power throughout the season.

His 4.4 fWAR led all second baseman in the American League, and it was the best all-around year of his career just one year away from free agency.

The athletic infielder took home his first-ever Silver Slugger, but that wasn’t the end of the hardware for the New York Yankees, as they won their second-consecutive team award.

With the most Runs Scored in baseball and the highest OPS as a team, they and the Dodgers repeated as team Silver Slugger winners.

Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice were named finalists for the award but were unable to take home any hardware despite a strong case especially for homegrown slugger Rice.

It’s a hardware-heavy night for the Yankees, as they joined the Detroit Tigers as the only AL team to have multiple players win the award.