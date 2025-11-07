The New York Yankees are holding onto hope — and maybe a bit of faith — that Gerrit Cole will once again anchor their rotation when the 2026 season begins. For all the moves they’ll make this winter, none may matter more than the version of Cole they get back next spring.

Cole has been the Yankees’ unquestioned ace since arriving in 2020, but time and injuries have a way of humbling even the best arms. Now 35 years old, he’s working his way back from Tommy John surgery and the flexor strain that cut his 2024 season short. The Yankees believe he’s trending upward, but no one can predict how a pitcher that age will respond once the innings start piling up again.

The stakes are as high as they’ve ever been

In many ways, 2026 feels like a make-or-break year for the Yankees’ current core. Aaron Judge remains in his prime, the offense is being retooled, and the front office is expected to spend aggressively in free agency. But for all their offensive aspirations, it’s still Cole who represents the heart of their contention window.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Cole threw just 95 innings in 2024, posting a 3.41 ERA before going down for surgery. Those were still quality numbers, but it’s been two full seasons since the Yankees saw him at his Cy Young level. Without him, the rotation has leaned heavily on younger arms and new acquisitions like Max Fried. That approach helped them get through last season, but it’s not sustainable if Cole doesn’t return close to form.

No extension — for now

Interestingly, both sides agreed to pause talks about a triggered extension that would’ve tacked another year and $36 million onto his deal through 2029. It’s a pragmatic move — the Yankees want to see what Cole has left before committing further, and Cole likely wants to prove he can still be that elite, durable ace. For now, he’ll earn $36 million per year through 2028, leaving both parties some flexibility if things go well.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Carlos Rodon’s recovery and the youth of pitchers like Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, and Will Warren, Cole’s presence becomes even more essential. He’s not just another starter — he’s the tone-setter. His leadership and consistency have been the backbone of this pitching staff for years, and losing that edge would be nearly impossible to replace.

Encouraging signs on the comeback trail

There’s reason for optimism, though. Cole recently threw another bullpen session on Friday, and Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media captured him looking sharp on the mound. His mechanics appear smooth, and his recovery is reportedly progressing without setbacks. That’s as good a sign as any that he’ll be ready to rejoin the rotation when camp opens.

Gerrit Cole has just completed a 25-pitch bullpen at Yankee Stadium.



His road to recovery is looking good ? #Yankees pic.twitter.com/TrSTm5L0gy — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) November 7, 2025

The Yankees don’t need Cole to be superhuman in 2026 — they just need him to be himself again. If he can give them 170 to 180 innings of vintage Cole, their chances of making a real postseason run rise exponentially.

For now, all signs point in the right direction. But the real question looms: when April arrives, will Gerrit Cole still look like the ace who once dominated the league — or will the Yankees be forced to adjust to a new version of their longtime leader?