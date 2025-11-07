For months, maybe even years, the New York Yankees and Mets have been lurking in the background of one of baseball’s most intriguing international stories. Now, it’s finally real. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Japanese star Munetaka Murakami will be posted by the Yakult Swallows on Friday, beginning the 45-day window that allows Major League Baseball teams to negotiate with him. The wait is over, and the chase for one of Japan’s most prolific sluggers has begun.

BREAKING: Japanese star third baseman Munetaka Murakami will be posted today, officially starting the process of one of the most anticipated free agencies of the winter, sources tell ESPN. Murakami's 45-day negotiating window to come to a deal with an MLB team starts tomorrow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 7, 2025

A Powerhouse Ready for the Big Stage

Murakami, 25, isn’t just another name coming from Nippon Professional Baseball — he’s one of the most accomplished hitters to leave the league in recent memory. Across eight seasons, he’s launched 246 home runs, including a staggering 56 in 2022 that broke NPB records and cemented his place as a generational talent. Even this past season, despite battling injuries, he still managed 22 long balls. His combination of raw power, plate discipline, and charisma has made him one of Japan’s most recognizable baseball figures.

But now comes the hard part: proving it in MLB. History tells us that while many Japanese position players have succeeded, the transition can be tricky. Murakami’s swing is built for damage, but it also comes with some risk. How well he adjusts to major league velocity and advanced breaking pitches will determine whether he’s a middle-of-the-order force or just a solid contributor.

The Yankees’ Dilemma: Temptation Without a Clear Fit

For the Yankees, the interest is obvious — they’re always searching for power, and Murakami has plenty. A left-handed slugger who can pepper Yankee Stadium’s short porch with home runs sounds like a dream scenario. But roster reality complicates things.

New York already has lefties Ben Rice and Ryan McMahon occupying the corner infield spots, and Giancarlo Stanton’s presence limits flexibility at designated hitter. Unless the Yankees find a trade partner for McMahon or reimagine their infield alignment, the fit for Murakami is more theoretical than practical. That doesn’t mean general manager Brian Cashman won’t check in — he almost certainly will — but the Yankees may need to clear space before seriously engaging.

Mets Face Their Own Crossroads

Across town, the Mets’ situation is different but just as intriguing. Their level of interest could hinge on what happens with Pete Alonso. If the Mets fail to bring back their franchise cornerstone, Murakami could be an appealing, albeit unconventional, replacement at first or third base.

Brett Baty remains in the mix at third, and while he’s shown he can be a solid major leaguer, his future in Queens isn’t guaranteed. If he’s traded in a package to address other needs, that would open the door for Murakami. The Mets, under David Stearns, have been deliberate in their spending and player development strategy, so committing major dollars to a mysterious and risky international star would represent a bold shift in approach.

Watching the Market Unfold

For now, both New York teams will be watching closely. Murakami’s posting officially starts the clock, giving MLB clubs until late December to strike a deal. With the Yankees’ constant hunger for impact bats and the Mets potentially facing a hole in their lineup, both have logical reasons to stay involved, even if circumstances might ultimately steer him elsewhere.

Murakami’s arrival represents something bigger than just another free agent — it’s a reminder of baseball’s global reach and how talent transcends leagues and continents. Whether he ends up in pinstripes, orange and blue, or somewhere entirely different, his next move will be one of the defining stories of the offseason.

The question now is simple: which team will take the leap of faith on Japan’s next great slugger?