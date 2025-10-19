Yankees News and Buzz: Murakami on the ‘ban’ list? Grisham extension? More

The New York Yankees are at an inflection point: they’ve got payroll flexibility, budding young talent, and a handful of tricky decisions ahead. Between free-agent moves, trade possibilities, and roster holes to fill, the next few weeks will tell us whether this team leans toward bold or cautious.

Why one tempting slugging free-agent might be a poor fit

(By Ryan Garcia) — “The Yankees need to stay far away from this slugging free agent”

Not every shiny new toy belongs in the Bronx. Ryan Garcia makes that clear about Munetaka Murakami, the Japanese power bat lighting up highlight reels overseas. Sure, he can crush a baseball into orbit — but that doesn’t mean he fits the Yankees’ puzzle.

Murakami’s strikeout tendencies and questionable glove would only add to the team’s existing volatility. They already have enough swing-and-miss baked into the lineup. Adding another feast-or-famine hitter might be like pouring lighter fluid on a lineup that already burns hot and cold.

Garcia’s take isn’t anti-power — it’s about balance. The Yankees need steady contact hitters, not just moonshot chasers.

A key infielder may walk—his lefty-pitcher splits matter more than you realize

(By Alexander Wilson) — “Yankees set to lose free agent infielder who hit .336 against lefties”

Paul Goldschmidt’s name doesn’t pop like it used to, but his value in pinstripes was subtle and real. He hit .336 against lefties last season — numbers you don’t just replace overnight.

The Yankees might let him walk, which feels like quietly pulling a stabilizing screw out of a wobbly table. Goldschmidt’s not the MVP version of himself anymore, but he gave them professional at-bats and consistency when the stars weren’t producing.

The Yankees can find a replacement, sure. But can they find one who doesn’t flinch against lefties? That’s a tougher task.

Could the Yankees already have a 30-home-run outfield solution?

(By Alexander Wilson) — “The Yankees might have a 30 + home-run solution for the outfield”

Every offseason, fans dream of the next big signing. But maybe the answer’s already wearing pinstripes. The Yankees have a potential 30-home-run bat already in the system — a sign that the Yankees’ long-term plan might be more homegrown than headline-driven.

There’s some optimism here. The front office seems to believe internal development could fill power gaps without spending another $100 million on a corner outfielder. Think of it as betting on your own farm rather than another free-agent lottery ticket.

If it works, they’ll look brilliant. If not, they’ll be right back in the market by July.

Spencer Jones finished with the second-most HRs in Minor League Baseball (36) and ended the year in Triple-A.



Brian Cashman left the door open to him competing for a spot on the roster in Spring Training; should the #Yankees bring him up in 2026? pic.twitter.com/ePLZ0dtNbI — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) October 18, 2025

Why re-signing Trent Grisham might be the wrong move

(By Andres Chavez) — “Should the Yankees re-sign Trent Grisham? MLB writer doesn’t think so”

Trent Grisham finally found his swing in 2025 — 34 home runs, highlight-reel catches, the whole package. But should the Yankees bring him back? Not so fast.

Despite the power numbers, Grisham’s underlying metrics suggest a player whose success might not last. His strikeouts stayed high, and his batting average stayed low. In short: fun player, risky investment.

The Yankees need consistency, not streaks. And as Chavez points out, paying a premium for a one-year outlier can turn into regret faster if regression strikes.

What kind of huge trade the Yankees might need to make this winter

(By Ryan Garcia) — “Why the Yankees need to make big trade for this stud starter”

Pitching wins in October — everyone knows it. It’s easy to argue the Yankees need more of it. Making a blockbuster move to land another top-tier starter could be great, someone who can handle postseason pressure without melting under the lights.

With Carlos Rodón recovering from surgery and the rotation depth looking thin, this isn’t a luxury; it’s survival. Whether that means trading top prospects or taking on salary, the Yankees can’t afford another year of patchwork rotations and bullpen overuse.

Big swings built this franchise. Maybe it’s time for another one.

Small savings, big impact: The Yankees’ $10 million contract windfall

(By Alexander Wilson) — “Yankees finally secure $10 million in savings from ex-player’s contract”

Here’s some good news from the accounting department — the Yankees just freed up $10 million from a long-standing contract owed to a former player.

It’s not headline-grabbing money, but in a market where every dollar counts, it matters. These savings could be the difference between landing a mid-tier arm or shoring up the bench with a veteran bat. It’s the kind of quiet win that never trends on social media but can reshape a roster by March.

What’s next for the Yankees?

Between these pieces—the free-agent decisions, internal player projections, trade imperatives, and budget flexibility—the Yankees’ next few weeks will define whether they lean into their young talent, swing big externally, or craft a hybrid approach. There’s no path that’s easy, but how they navigate this moment will reveal their mindset: Are they re-loading for now or building for later?