Should the Yankees re-sign Trent Grisham? MLB writer doesn’t think so

The New York Yankees entered the 2025 season with an outfield that seemed built for October. When healthy, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, and Giancarlo Stanton offered both power and balance. The bench wasn’t short on support either, with deadline additions Austin Slater, Jose Caballero, and Amed Rosario filling in wherever needed.

But as 2026 looms, the landscape is shifting. Bellinger, Grisham, Slater, and Rosario are all set to test free agency, and the Yankees face some difficult choices. Bellinger feels like the most realistic returnee. Grisham, however, presents a tougher call — one that could define how New York approaches its roster construction this winter.

Trent Grisham’s transformation

Few expected Grisham to explode offensively the way he did in 2025. After years of being known more for his glove and on-base skills, the 28-year-old suddenly found his power stroke. He smashed a career-high 34 home runs, posted a 129 wRC+, and finished the season with 3.2 wins above replacement — all personal bests.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Those numbers aren’t just strong; they’re the kind that make agents smile and front offices pause. Grisham’s ability to anchor the top of the lineup turned him from a solid complementary player into one of the league’s most productive outfielders. His growth made him indispensable — and yet, ironically, possibly unaffordable for the Yankees.

What the Yankees might see behind the numbers

SNY’s Phillip Martinez put it bluntly: he doesn’t believe New York should bring Grisham back unless they’re convinced the production is sustainable. “The one reason the Yankees should re-sign Grisham is if they believe the offensive production he delivered in 2025 is legit. But I have a hard time believing it is, and I don’t think they do either,” Martinez wrote.

It’s not just about the bat. Advanced defensive metrics painted a less flattering picture of Grisham’s 2025 season. His -11 Defensive Runs Saved and -2 Outs Above Average were both career lows, suggesting some decline in range or reaction time. For a player once considered a defensive standout in center field, that’s concerning.

The eye test still showed magic, effort, and instinct, but numbers like that tend to make teams wary of long-term commitments. Defense ages fast, especially in a position demanding as much ground coverage as center field.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The bigger picture for New York

Even if Grisham’s offensive gains prove real, the Yankees have other factors to weigh. Jasson Dominguez looks ready to take over center field full time, while top prospect Spencer Jones continues to push toward the majors. Add the likelihood of another offseason splash — perhaps a big-name outfielder via trade or free agency — and Grisham starts to look more like a luxury than a necessity.

It’s a bit like having a classic sports car sitting in the garage when you already have two reliable ones in the driveway. You love it, it performs beautifully, but keeping it doesn’t make the most practical sense when expenses pile up elsewhere.

What comes next

Trent Grisham gave the Yankees everything they could have asked for in 2025: power, speed, energy, and an unexpected jolt at the top of the order. But in a system built on depth and flexibility, emotion doesn’t always drive decisions. The market will likely reward him for his breakout, and New York may simply decide to let another team pay that price.

It’s a tough reality for fans who watched Grisham thrive in pinstripes, but that’s the business of baseball — even when it means saying goodbye to someone who finally figured it all out.