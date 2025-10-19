Yankees set to lose free agent infielder who hit .336 against lefties

It’s not just the outfield that’s about to change for the New York Yankees. While the spotlight has been on Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham entering free agency, the infield is also shifting, and veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is at the center of it.

After one season in pinstripes, Goldschmidt is preparing to test the market again. At 38, the former MVP is no longer the feared middle-of-the-order bat he once was, but he still offered a steady presence in 2025. The question now is whether the Yankees will look to replace him externally or bring him back on a smaller deal as a right-handed complement to Ben Rice.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt’s quiet consistency in 2025

Goldschmidt’s debut season in New York wasn’t headline-grabbing, but it was serviceable. Across 146 games, he hit .247 with a .328 on-base percentage and a .403 slugging mark, adding 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. Those numbers made him about a league-average hitter, reflected in his 103 wRC+.

What stood out most was his change in approach. Goldschmidt became more of a contact hitter than a power threat, posting his lowest strikeout rate since 2020 at 18.7%. He wasn’t carrying the offense, but he was controlling at-bats and providing a reliable glove at first base.

For a player who built his career on thump, it was a different version of Goldschmidt — one that fit the Yankees’ 2025 roster needs more than his past teams’. Still, it’s clear the decline in power limited his ceiling in a lineup that desperately needed pop.

Dominant splits that will be hard to replace

If there was one thing Goldschmidt still did at an elite level, it was punish left-handed pitching. Against southpaws, he hit .336 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 149 at-bats, striking out only 19 times.

Those splits were invaluable, particularly given how inconsistent the Yankees were against lefties as a team. With him gone, they lose that specialized weapon — and it’s not a skill that’s easy to replicate.

Ben Rice, who’s expected to take over first base full-time in 2026, brings strong upside as a left-handed hitter but has struggled mightily in those matchups. He hit just .208 against left-handers this past season, and unless that improves, the Yankees will need to pair him with a right-handed bat who can handle platoon duties.

It’s a chessboard problem for general manager Brian Cashman — one move impacts the next. The Yankees can’t afford to have an offensive black hole against lefties, especially with other lineup question marks already looming.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The financial and roster outlook

Goldschmidt played 2025 on a $12.5 million contract, but that number is coming off the books, giving the Yankees additional flexibility this winter. That’s significant, especially as they evaluate bigger financial decisions in the outfield and pitching staff.

Still, a reunion isn’t completely out of the picture. If Goldschmidt is open to a smaller, one-year deal, there’s logic in bringing him back as a part-time player. His ability to hit left-handed pitching and play steady defense would give the Yankees insurance while allowing Rice to grow into the everyday role.

At this stage of his career, Goldschmidt isn’t chasing accolades — he’s trying to stay valuable. The Yankees might decide they’ve already gotten what they needed from him, but his specialized skill set could make him worth one more look.

Replacing that production, both statistically and in experience, will take more than just numbers. It’s a balancing act between the past and the future — and the Yankees will need to decide soon which direction they’re ready to lean toward.