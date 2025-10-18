The Yankees might have a 30+ home run solution for the outfield

Every offseason, the New York Yankees face the same question: how much can they buy, and how much can they build? This winter, that decision might come into sharper focus than usual.

With Trent Grisham likely heading to free agency and the front office weighing whether to re-sign Cody Bellinger or make a run at a star like Kyle Tucker, the team’s payroll picture will once again hover near the luxury tax ceiling. But tucked behind those big names is a player who might quietly solve one of their biggest problems — 24-year-old outfield prospect Spencer Jones.

Spencer Jones has forced his way into the conversation

Jones didn’t just have a good season in the minors; he had the kind that makes executives reimagine roster plans. Across Double-A and Triple-A, the 6-foot-7 outfielder hit .274 with a .379 on-base percentage and 35 home runs in just 116 games. His combination of raw power and athleticism made him one of the most exciting young hitters in the Yankees’ system — and one who might not be far from contributing at the major league level.

In Double-A Somerset, Jones posted a 184 wRC+, showcasing his ability to handle advanced pitching. After being promoted to Triple-A Scranton, he didn’t slow down, hitting .274/.342/.555 with 19 homers and 48 RBIs. The numbers weren’t empty either; his exit velocities, plate discipline, and base running showed a maturity that exceeded expectations.

As noted by Fireside Yankees, an Empire Sports Media podcast covering the team daily, Spencer Jones capped his breakout year with 36 home runs — the second-most in Minor League Baseball.

Spencer Jones finished with the second-most HRs in Minor League Baseball (36) and ended the year in Triple-A.



Brian Cashman left the door open to him competing for a spot on the roster in Spring Training

General manager Brian Cashman acknowledged as much this week, saying, “I think he’s put himself in the conversation,” when asked if Jones could make the Opening Day roster in 2026.

Cashman continued, “I think how it plays out depends on how our winter plays out. He’ll certainly come to spring training, and he’s earned — without a doubt — the look and the competition. But again, it all depends on how many opportunities exist based on the decisions that come our way this winter. But he’s put himself in the position to be considered a potential everyday major leaguer in 2026, but we’ll see.”

A cost-efficient solution with star potential

For a team that’s spent heavily in recent years, Jones represents something rare — an impact player who won’t cost a fortune. The Yankees’ payroll flexibility this offseason is around $70 million before hitting the $300 million mark, but that money could disappear quickly if they re-sign Bellinger or chase Tucker.

Jones offers an alternative. He could slot into a corner outfield role or even rotate as the fourth outfielder early on, giving the Yankees another left-handed bat with legitimate 30-plus home run potential. His size and range also make him a strong defensive option, capable of covering ground and cutting off power alleys with surprising agility for his frame.

The Yankees haven’t developed a homegrown outfielder who stuck since Aaron Judge, but Jones might be the next to do it. His presence could also allow them to allocate resources elsewhere — whether that’s pitching depth or middle infield stability.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The long-term picture

If Jones performs in spring training the way he did in 2025, he could push for more than just a roster spot. His competition with Jasson Dominguez for long-term playing time could define the next chapter of the Yankees’ outfield.

The organization has spent years searching for balance between power and athleticism, and Jones embodies both. He’s not the finished product yet, but his development path looks like one of those rare cases where patience pays off.

The Yankees might still write big checks this winter, but Spencer Jones has made sure they at least have a homegrown option worth betting on — and one that could reshape the outfield picture sooner than expected.