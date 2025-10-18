Why the Yankees need to make big trade for this stud starter

News that Carlos Rodon will miss the start of the season due to a bone spur in his throwing elbow puts the Yankees in a bind where they could need some rotation support.

Freddy Peralta could become available on the trade market, as Andy McCullough of The Athletic is reporting that the Brewers will field offers for him.

At just $8 million for the 2026 season due to his club option, he’s a rental that will only deplete prospects while leaving a minimal hit on the payroll.

Entering his age-30 season next year, Peralta is a swing-and-miss artist who would immediately upgrade the rotation, as he finished the 2025 season with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts.

He’d cost a significant prospect package despite being a rental, but what would the Yankees be able to offer to the Brewers?

READ MORE: The Yankees might see a big year from sparkplug utilityman

Why the Yankees Could Be Perfect Suitors For Freddy Peralta

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can never have too much pitching, and the old addage was repeated by GM Brian Cashman at the team’s post-mortem press conference during the week.

Freddy Peralta has been one of the top starters in the National League since 2021, having five-consecutive seasons as a starting pitcher while recording a K% above 27%.

Only six pitchers recorded a lower ERA than Peralta did this past season, while eight finished with more punchouts, as the right-hander would immediately complement Max Fried at the top of the rotation.

He doesn’t profile as a true ace, but he does profile as a capable number two starter who can provide ace-level upside in any given season due to his repertoire.

Peralta has three excellent secondary pitches to compliment a good fastball, and with Gerrit Cole coming back, the Yankees could have a true super rotation.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole isn’t someone I’d rule out as a no. 1 caliber starter, but the Yankees shouldn’t build their roster on that very optimistic world-view.

They should build their rotation to have horses who can provide value throughout the season and in the postseason, and Peralta is someone who they could acquire without taking themselves out of big free agents.

You could still sign Kyle Tucker and add a reliever on the market who makes a serious impact on the bullpen, and it would catapult the Yankees to the top of the American League.

To trade for Freddy Peralta, I’d have the Yankees dealing these three players:

Spencer Jones

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz

Henry Lalane

Yankees trade two top five prospects and a top 15 prospect to the Brewers for a frontline starter, and now they have one of the top 2-3 rotations in the sport before free agency.