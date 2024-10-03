Yankees must keep one pitcher out of their post-season plans

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees boast a strong bullpen, headlined by Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes, along with other key contributors who have stepped up over the past two months. However, the starting rotation is in disarray after a season plagued by injuries and inconsistency.

Gerrit Cole Anchors the Yankees’ Rotation, but Depth Remains a Concern

While Gerrit Cole has been a rock for the Yankees this season, the team is being forced to rely on Carlos Rodon in the playoffs despite his up-and-down performance. The third rotation spot remains undecided, with manager Aaron Boone still wavering between Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. Both pitchers struggled to close out the regular season on a strong note, leaving the Yankees with a difficult decision ahead.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Boone had initially moved Nestor Cortes to the bullpen but reinstated him to the rotation after he began showcasing his All-Star form. Unfortunately, Cortes suffered an injury shortly thereafter, and he is now expected to miss the majority of the postseason.

Marcus Stroman’s Decline Leaves the Yankees with Few Options

In the wake of Cortes’ injury, Boone called on veteran Marcus Stroman to step in, but the once-reliable starter has had a disastrous second half of the season, effectively pitching his way out of any serious playoff consideration.

Stroman’s 2024 campaign has been marked by significant regression. Over 154.2 innings, he posted a 4.31 ERA and an even worse 4.87 expected ERA (xERA). His 1.0 WAR is the lowest of his career when pitching at least 100 innings, and his strikeout rate plummeted to a career-low 6.58 per nine innings. His left-on-base percentage dropped to 73.9%, and his ground-ball rate fell to 49.2%, nearly 8% lower than his 2023 numbers.

Stroman’s decline in velocity and overall effectiveness suggests that age may have caught up to him, leaving the Yankees in a difficult spot regarding his role in the postseason.

Stroman’s Contract and Future with the Yankees

The Yankees have Stroman under contract for the 2025 season as part of a two-year, $37-million deal. He also has a 2026 vesting option that converts to a player option if he pitches 140 innings next season. Given his recent struggles, the Yankees are likely to manage his workload carefully to avoid triggering that option, freeing up financial flexibility for future roster improvements.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Stroman’s primary arsenal includes a sinker, cutter, slider, slurve, and split-finger fastball. His sinker, which he’s throwing 35.1% of the time (an 11% reduction from 2023), has been especially problematic, allowing a .306 batting average and a .466 slugging rate. His off-speed pitches have also been ineffective, making him a liability on the mound.

Uncertain Role for Stroman in the Playoffs

Given Stroman’s struggles, it seems unlikely the Yankees will use him as a starter, and even a bullpen role is questionable. In the first inning of games this season, Stroman has posted a 5.90 ERA—an indicator of how he might fare as a reliever. With that in mind, the Yankees have other options to rely on, including Schmidt and Gil, both of whom are better equipped for key roles. The bullpen remains deep, with multiple arms capable of tossing several innings if needed.

Yankees Will Likely Sideline Stroman Unless Desperation Strikes

In the end, Stroman has become more of a liability than a solution for the Yankees, and Boone is unlikely to call on him unless they’re backed into a corner with no other options. For now, the Yankees will focus on their available arms as they look to make a deep playoff run, knowing that their bullpen is stacked and capable of picking up the slack left by a faltering rotation.