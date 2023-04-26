·
Published April 26, 2023

Yankees missed prime opportunity to land star outfielder

bryan reynolds, yankees, pirates
Sep 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have struggled to find consistency and stability in their outfield recently, particularly during the 2023 season.

With underperforming players and mounting injuries, the Yankees may now regret passing on Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, who signed a team-friendly extension earlier this week. Here are a few reasons why the Yankees missed out big and are now stuck in a position with lackluster players earning everyday reps.

bryan reynolds, yankees, pirates
Sep 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees missed prime opportunity to land star outfielder

Posted: April 26, 2023
The New York Yankees have struggled to find consistency and stability in their outfield recently, particularly during the 2023 season.... [...]
harrison bader, yankees
Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees face serious problems in the outfield

Posted: April 26, 2023
As the 2023 MLB season unfolds, the New York Yankees face a familiar problem: a struggling outfield. Despite plenty of... [...]
nestor cortes, yankees
Apr 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-2 loss to Twins

Posted: April 25, 2023
The Yankees once again put out another rough display as they fall to the Twins 6-2. Nestor Cortes wasn’t able... [...]
nick ramirez, yankees
Apr 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nick Ramirez (47) pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees promote veteran left-hander to bolster the bullpen

Posted: April 25, 2023
After a short start by Jhony Brito in a frustrating 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins last night, the Yankees... [...]
lou trivino, yankees
Sep 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees trade deadline bullpen acquisition suffers major injury setback

Posted: April 25, 2023
The New York Yankees simply can’t escape the injury bug to start the 2023 season. Management anticipated gaining several players... [...]
aaron hicks, yankees
Feb 23, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) prepares to throw the ball during spring training practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees can still find a way to off-load $10.5 million outfielder

Posted: April 25, 2023
As the New York Yankees look to bolster their roster and maintain their position as perennial contenders, it’s time for... [...]
aaron hicks, yankees
Apr 12, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) misses a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (not pictured) during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees need to off-load 3 abysmal outfielders

Posted: April 25, 2023
As one of the most successful franchises in baseball, the New York Yankees have a rich history of top-tier talent... [...]
jhony brito, yankees
Apr 8, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito (76) throws a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-1 loss to Twins

Posted: April 24, 2023
Tonight, the Yankees continued to show no offensive prowess, as they got dominated by the Twins in Minnesota. Former Yankee... [...]
elijah dunham, yankees
Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Elijah Dunham (92) dives to catch a line drive in the third inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees should call up promising outfielder to replace Aaron Hicks

Posted: April 24, 2023
The New York Yankees face a pivotal decision regarding Aaron Hicks and his continuously regressing playing time. One potential solution... [...]
carlos rodon, yankees
Mar 5, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees: Carlos Rodon’s new timetable for return a crushing blow

Posted: April 24, 2023
Carlos Rodon, a left-handed pitcher known for his exceptional talent and resilience, is set to significantly impact the New York... [...]

Strong Offensive Production

One of the most significant issues the Yankees’ outfield has faced in 2023 is their lack of offensive production. However, Bryan Reynolds has been a consistent force at the plate throughout his career. In 2021, Reynolds posted a slash line of .302/.390/.522, along with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. By September 2021, his 6.2 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) ranked him 20th among all position players in the league. In 2022, he continued to impress with a slash line of .262/.345/.461, hitting 27 home runs and driving in 62 runs.

Reynolds‘ strong offensive production has carried over into the 2023 season, with a batting average of .294, 5 home runs, and 18 RBIs through the end of April. His presence in the Yankees lineup would have resulted in a far more competent bunch, assisting through a current cold streak.

Defensive Prowess

Defensively, Reynolds has his limitations but has been solid in left field throughout his career. This season, he currently hosts a perfect fielding percentage across 144.1 innings, recording three defensive runs saved and one out above average. He struggled significantly in the past playing center field, but the Yankees wouldn’t have used him there anyway, considering they have Harrison Bader returning from injury.

Team Control and Financial Considerations

Reynolds was an attractive trade target not only for his on-field performance but also for his contract situation. Under team control through the 2025 season, Reynolds recently signed an eight-year, $106.75M extension, heavily team friendly, averaging just $13.3 million per season, an absolute steal for an above-average player with quality offensive production.

The Pirates wanted a haul in return, specifically a top pitching prospect or infield support, but the Yankees weren’t willing to budge. Brian Cashman sat pretty, hugging his prospects for dear life and not taking any risks with the team’s future. Now, he has no choice but to fully commit to his youth agenda, providing Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera with daily reps. This isn’t bad, but the Yankees recently traded some of their top pitching prospects for next to nothing, notably Ken Waldichuk, in exchange for Frankie Montas. We all know how that panned out.

Share: 