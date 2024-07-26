3 players the Yankees need to stay far away from at the trade deadline

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

As the trade deadline approaches, the Yankees need to be active yet cautious, especially with players who could experience major regression during the second half of the season. General Manager Brian Cashman has limited viable trade options, but let’s examine three players who could put the Yankees in a difficult position if acquired.

Yankees Trade Deadline Caution: Players to Avoid

Overvalued Talent: Rengifo

Rengifo has been one of the best offensive infielders in the league this season, but there are several reasons why he may experience a reduction in production. The 27-year-old has one more year left of control before hitting free agency in 2026.

This year, he’s hitting .308/.350/.433, including six homers, 29 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and a 121 wRC+. This is the first time he has cracked a .265 average in his career, and he’s setting personal records across the board, aside from his power metrics.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With a meager slugging rate, his averages will plummet quickly if he experiences a cold stretch at the plate. In addition, he lacks impactful contact, hosting a 6th-percentile barrel rate and 17th-percentile hard-hit rate.

Specifically, he has a 33% hard-hit rate and a 2.6% barrel rate. These numbers are unsustainable, and with his .266 expected batting average, he’s getting a bit lucky. In addition to his lack of slugging, he’s a liability defensively at second base. This season, he’s played 226.2 innings at second and 338 innings at the hot corner. He has -4 defensive runs and -7 outs above average combined, suggesting the Yankees would have to tolerate his instability defensively.

The Mirage of Chad Green

If there’s any player the Yankees should stay far away from, it is Chad Green. The Yankees are familiar with Green, an inconsistent pitcher who used to be fantastic. His 1.82 ERA this season is deceptive since he has a career-low strikeout rate.

With 1.54 home runs allowed per nine innings, he’s the most obvious regression candidate on the list, and he’s earning $10.5 million per season with one more year left on his deal. Adding him to the roster would be a significant misstep, and they need to avoid this possibility at all costs.

Jameson Taillon’s Expected Decline

Next on the list is Jameson Taillon, who was connected to the Yankees and several other teams via Mark Feinsand on Thursday night. Taillon signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs during the 2023 offseason.

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The 32-year-old has a 2.96 ERA, but his strikeouts are at a career low, and he is coming off a season where he had a 4.84 ERA. His fastball velocity is down 1.2 mph, and once batters start to recognize its shape, he is bound for regression. Taillon struggles after the third inning, posting a 5.29 ERA in the fourth. Opposing hitters start to identify the variation between his pitches, and his performance deteriorates rapidly.

The Yankees giving up actual value for Taillon would be a grievous error—any deals involving former players seem like a serious mistake at this point.