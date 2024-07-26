The Yankees might have a new left fielder come September

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With the trade deadline just three days away and moves already being made on Thursday night, the Yankees have a lot of work to do in the next 72 hours. While reinforcing the infield with an above-average bat would be a good start, the team has a few reinforcements on the way they can plug into prominent positions.

Yankees’ Trade Deadline Strategy: Balancing Immediate Needs with Future Prospects

Going out and finding an outfielder may not be at the top of General Manager Brian Cashman’s wishlist. A bullpen piece is certainly a priority, and even a starting pitcher could be a consideration. However, we can’t ignore the lack of production in left field either. Top prospect Jasson Dominguez is on his way back from an oblique injury and should resume games over the weekend.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Outfield Shifts and Potential Changes

Dominguez’s return opens up a potential outfield shift over the next two months, especially if veteran Alex Verdugo doesn’t start to pick up the pace offensively. Verdugo ranks in the 8th percentile in batting run value, hitting just .228/.286/.366 this season. These are career lows across the board, despite the fact that he’s on pace to record a personal record in home runs, which would be over 13—hardly anything to write home about.

His 86 wRC+ is 14% worse than the average MLB hitter, painting a narrative that Verdugo is a liability in the batting order rather than a solution. Aaron Judge lobbied heavily for the Yankees to acquire Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox, adding a bit of flare to the roster with slightly above-average career numbers.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Verdugo’s Performance and Managerial Moves

Manager Aaron Boone has moved the lefty around the lineup significantly, most recently batting him cleanup with Giancarlo Stanton recovering from a hamstring injury. While Verdugo does rank in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate and 86th percentile in strikeout rate, his power numbers are simply disappointing. He has gotten a bit unlucky at times, but he doesn’t pull the ball, which should be a staple for left-handed hitters at Yankee Stadium.

Verdugo has his highest ground ball rate since 2020 at 50%. His pull percentage is at 40.1%, within the margins of his career averages, so he hasn’t increased that number to adjust to Yankee Stadium.

Dominguez’s Potential Impact

Ultimately, if Verdugo continues to struggle the way he has over the past two months, hitting just .159 in July, the Yankees could make a shift to Dominguez for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old hitter has played nine games in Triple-A this year, coming back from Tommy John surgery. However, he was hitting .389/.405/.639.

The Yankees know he’s ready to make an impact at the MLB level, and even if he doesn’t start a game for them this season, he’s the expected starter in 2025. Despite the fact that rumors have suggested the Yankees aren’t taking Dominguez off the trade table regarding the deadline, it is doubtful they will move him and reset in the outfield next season. There’s more of a chance that Spencer Jones is part of a bigger package for a controllable infielder or pitching asset.

The Need for Strategic Additions

One thing is certain: Cashman needs to add several pieces to this roster, and he will certainly be looking at some of his recovering talent as de facto additions. Dominguez has the talent and confidence to help the Yankees now, and with Verdugo walking in free agency this upcoming off-season, they should feel no reason to continue forcing him at-bats if he’s going to be a detriment to their lineup.