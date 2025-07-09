Yankees might be hiding DJ LeMahieu’s demotion behind a horrible cover story

The Yankees are clinging to hope their defensive struggles might ease after finally making a long-overdue adjustment on Tuesday afternoon.

Jazz Chisholm is heading back to second base, which could help him rediscover his groove after weeks of grinding it out at third.

Watching Chisholm out of his natural spot was like forcing a fish to climb a tree — it just didn’t fit, and everyone could see it.

DJ LeMahieu’s curious situation complicates the shuffle

This change left DJ LeMahieu in a tricky spot, raising fresh questions about how the Yankees plan to handle their veteran utility man.

Manager Aaron Boone claimed it’s more physically demanding for LeMahieu to keep playing third, though that explanation feels puzzling.

Third base actually requires less range than second, and LeMahieu’s defensive metrics have consistently backed up his ability there.

LeMahieu’s past performance makes Boone’s decision questionable

Just last season, LeMahieu logged nearly 300 innings at third base, producing a stellar .989 fielding percentage and five outs above average.

Those numbers dwarf Chisholm’s current struggles at the position, where he’s posted a .920 fielding percentage and consistently looked uncomfortable.

It almost seems like LeMahieu doesn’t want to be at third, and the Yankees are reluctantly bending to his preferences instead of what’s best.

Why Boone is banking on Oswald Peraza despite glaring flaws

With Chisholm back at second, Boone will now lean heavily on Oswald Peraza at third, hoping his defense offsets his glaring offensive shortcomings.

Peraza is one of the weakest bats in Major League Baseball right now, slashing just .154/.225/.262 with three homers and a bleak 37 wRC+.

But he does bring defensive value, with four defensive runs saved and two outs above average that at least plug one of the Yankees’ leaks.

The Yankees still need real answers before the trade deadline

For now, the Yankees are stuck patching holes and hoping for stability until general manager Brian Cashman can work his magic at the deadline.

Peraza simply isn’t a long-term solution. Neither is LeMahieu coming off the bench, given his $15 million price tag and declining bat speed.

The Yankees have reportedly explored outside upgrades, and it feels inevitable that they’ll make a move for a third baseman by late July.

Chisholm remains one of the lone bright spots on this roster

Meanwhile, Chisholm continues to produce at the plate, hitting .245/.341/.500 with 15 homers and proving to be a spark despite his shoulder troubles.

Now back in his natural position, the Yankees hope he can provide elite defense to pair with his All-Star caliber bat down the stretch.

If this team wants to keep their playoff hopes alive, fixing the infield defense was an absolute must — even if it took far too long.