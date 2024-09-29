Yankees may have to call on super utility man to take over at first base

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are running thin at first base with recent injuries to starter Anthony Rizzo and backup option DJ LeMahieu, and may look to the third talent on their totem pole to step in and hold down the fort with the 2024 MLB season winding down.

The Yankees saw Rizzo go down with two fractured fingers after getting hit by a pitch in their 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Sept. 28, and is currently listed as day-to-day. Meanwhile, LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day IL with a hip impingement on Sept. 9, but has yet to return 20 days later despite resuming baseball activities on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Yankees may call Oswaldo Cabrera’s number to man first base amid injury wave

Thus, Oswaldo Cabrera is the next man up for the Bronx Bombers. The Venezuelan utility man has appeared in 108 games this season and has given the Yankees eight home runs and 47 runs behind a respectable .247 batting average as well as a .661 OPS.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On defense, the 25-year-old has been everywhere for the Yankees in 2024, making appearances at all four infield spots as well as pitcher, along with further appearances in right and left field. Though he’s made his most appearances (74) at third base, where he put up 136 assists and 13 double plays turned with a .970 fielding percentage, he’s been much more efficient at first base, where through 13 games, he’s produced 51 putouts and four double plays turned with a clean sheet in the errors department, good for an unblemished fielding percentage.

Cabrera’s experience and fielding prowess could give the Yankees a timely boost at 1B

Further, Cabrera has eight games worth of playoff experience under his belt from his rookie 2022 outing. However, he’ll look to translate that experience into better productivity, as he sported two hits and one double to 12 strikeouts behind a paltry .071 batting average.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have not revealed how long Rizzo will be shelved, though manager Aaron Boone stated after the loss to the Pirates that the infirmity “doesn’t totally rule him out” and will be contingent on his pain tolerance, while LeMahieu has had his ups and downs throughout the year as his return nears.

Therefore, Cabrera has a ripe opportunity to provide the ball club with exceptional fielding at first base while supporting their batting order with quality and timely hits to close the regular season and potentially spill into the playoffs.

New York (93-68) has only one game remaining in the regular season before gearing up for the playoffs. The Yankees are the No. 1 seed in the entire American League so they’ll have a week to get in tip-top shape before kicking off their postseason run in the American League Divisional Series starting on Saturday. Regardless of how the pendulum swings, the Yankees will be benefitted by having Cabrera on his game, either with the main unit, or as a stash option.