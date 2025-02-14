Yankees’ Marcus Stroman shows up to camp with fiery response over idea of reduced role

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees finally got Marcus Stroman back in camp on Friday morning after a brief absence, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. Choosing Valentine’s Day as the perfect time to return, Stroman made sure to note that the “vibes were proper.” But beneath the lighthearted response, there’s a lingering tension that makes it clear he isn’t exactly thrilled with how things are unfolding.

Waiting for a Trade?

Stroman’s energy during media availability seemed to suggest that he’s just biding his time until the Yankees move him. The team has been actively trying to trade him, looking to offload as much of his $18.5 million salary as possible. But with better pitchers signing for significantly less money in free agency, the market for Stroman isn’t exactly booming.

At this point, the Yankees might only be able to shed $6-7 million of his contract—if they can find a taker at all.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No Interest in the Bullpen

When asked about the possibility of shifting to a relief role if he were to be demoted to the sixth starter, Stroman didn’t hesitate in his response: “I’m a starter. I won’t pitch out of the bullpen.”

It’s clear that he’s not open to a role change, even if it means more stability on a Yankees team that has upgraded its rotation significantly.

Right now, he’s projected as the least effective starter in the Yankees’ rotation, especially after a concerning drop in velocity last season. He’s hoping for a bounce-back campaign, but with the Yankees actively shopping him, it remains to be seen if he’ll even be around to see it through.