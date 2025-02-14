Yankees’ veteran pitcher returns to camp amid trade controversy

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman finally reported to Yankees spring training on Friday, putting to rest any speculation about his absence over the past few days.

While manager Aaron Boone had acknowledged earlier in the week that Stroman’s arrival had been slightly delayed, he didn’t express much concern, noting that he expected the veteran to be in camp soon. Now that Stroman is back with the team, any lingering questions about his status can take a backseat—for now.

Boone Eases Concerns, But Trade Rumors Linger

Boone’s comments on Thursday suggested a level of urgency in getting Stroman into camp, but he stopped short of making it seem like an issue. He understood the veteran might miss the first few days, though he was certainly looking forward to getting him in the mix.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The timing of Stroman’s return is notable, as his name has been floated in trade speculation all offseason. The Yankees have reportedly explored ways to offload a portion of his salary, but with no deals materializing, he remains a part of the team’s plans heading into the 2025 season.

A Quieted Controversy

With Stroman back in the fold, any rumors that he was staying away due to trade talks or internal friction can be put to rest. He appeared on Friday morning, ready to go, and his presence in camp signals that, at least for now, he’s locked into preparing for the season alongside his teammates. Whether the Yankees ultimately move him remains to be seen, but for now, the focus shifts back to baseball and getting Stroman ready to contribute in 2025.