Yankees make strategic change at 1st base

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been searching for a temporary solution at first base in the absence of Anthony Rizzo, who is currently progressing through a rehab assignment in Double-A and is expected to return next week.

Yankees Rotating Options at First Base

In the meantime, the Yankees have rotated DJ LeMahieu and Ben Rice as their primary starters. LeMahieu, 36, has struggled offensively this season. Over 66 games, he’s hitting .202/.268/.258, with a 51 wRC+, indicating he’s 49% worse than the average MLB hitter. Defensively, LeMahieu has been reliable, but his -0.5 WAR this season highlights his decline, prompting the Yankees to consider other options.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera as a New Option

On Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees decided to start Oswaldo Cabrera at first base, a surprising move given his limited experience at the position. Cabrera has played just 28.2 innings at first base in his career, including 14.1 innings this season.

However, the decision to start Cabrera is not about defensive needs; it’s about finding an offensive spark. This season, the 25-year-old super-utility player has appeared in 95 games, hitting .248/.295/.370. While Cabrera isn’t known for his power, he is a solid contact hitter capable of spraying the ball around the field.

Cabrera’s Recent Performance

In August, Cabrera has been particularly effective, posting a .300/.344/.533 slash line over 32 plate appearances and earning a 146 wRC+. His recent form suggests he has earned the opportunity to start over LeMahieu and Rice, both of whom have been inconsistent offensively.

Rizzo’s Impending Return

The Yankees’ current approach is likely a temporary measure until Rizzo returns from his rehab assignment. Upon his return, Rizzo is expected to reclaim the starting first base position, providing the Yankees with a more stable option both offensively and defensively.