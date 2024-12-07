Yankees lose 30 saves and 63 innings in the bullpen

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Yankees are facing the prospect of losing key players to their crosstown rivals, as the Mets continue their aggressive offseason moves. On Friday night, the Mets signed former Yankees closer Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million deal, adding another layer of intrigue to the offseason battle between the two New York teams.

Clay Holmes’ Mets Transition Raises Questions

Holmes, who was a reliable bullpen arm for the Yankees over the past three seasons, now finds himself in Queens with a new challenge ahead. Interestingly, the Mets reportedly plan to explore converting Holmes into a starting pitcher—a move that raises eyebrows for anyone familiar with his career. While Holmes has been a solid presence in high-leverage relief situations, his struggles with fatigue and command could make the transition to a starter a risky endeavor.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In 2024, Holmes tossed 63 innings over 67 appearances, notching 30 saves but also leading the league in blown saves. He recorded a 3.14 ERA, striking out 9.71 batters per nine innings and inducing a stellar 65% ground ball rate. However, his 70.5% left-on-base rate revealed some cracks in his effectiveness, especially in pressure-packed moments. Despite these challenges, Holmes’ consistent workload and affordability made him an asset for the Yankees, which ultimately earned him a significant free-agent payday.

The Yankees’ Approach to Rebuilding the Bullpen

With Holmes departing, the Yankees will need to retool their bullpen, a task they’ve handled successfully in the past without breaking the bank. Historically, the Yankees have avoided splurging on relievers in free agency, instead opting for cost-effective solutions or internal promotions.

Currently, they’ve been linked to extensions for Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill, two reliable options who could fill key roles in 2025. The Yankees could consider Phillies free-agent reliever Jeff Hoffman, a versatile arm who posted a 2.17 ERA over 66.1 innings last season.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Trade Market Could Offer Solutions

If the Yankees prefer to address their bullpen needs through trades, there are intriguing possibilities. Moving Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary could free up additional resources while bringing back an essential piece. A potential target could be Giants lefty Taylor Rogers, who would fill the Yankees’ glaring need for a left-handed reliever. Currently, the roster lacks a single lefty in the bullpen—a vulnerability that needs immediate attention.

Luke Weaver Primed for an Expanded Role

Despite the departure of Holmes, the Yankees have internal options ready to step up. One name to watch is Luke Weaver, who impressed during the 2024 postseason. The 31-year-old right-hander tossed 84 innings during the regular season, recording a 2.89 ERA, and was even better in October, posting a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 playoff innings. With a modest $2 million salary in 2025, Weaver provides exceptional value and has positioned himself as a key piece of the bullpen moving forward.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Replacing Holmes’ production won’t be easy, but the Yankees have the tools and flexibility to address the challenge. Whether it’s through savvy free-agent pickups, creative trades, or maximizing internal talent, the team remains well-positioned to maintain a formidable bullpen. As the Yankees focus on the bigger picture—including their pursuit of Juan Soto and upgrades in other areas—they’ll need to ensure the bullpen remains a strength in the upcoming season.