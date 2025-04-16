Yankees push back Luis Gil’s timeline for major rehab step

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a tale as old as baseball itself: a team with championship dreams gets tripped up by the one thing no amount of star power can guarantee—pitching consistency. For the New York Yankees, the 2025 season has been a rollercoaster on the mound, and not the thrilling kind.

Strip Max Fried from the conversation, and you’re left staring at a rotation ERA north of 6.00. That’s less Bronx Bombers, more Bronx Bullpen Burnout.

Max Fried: The Rock in a Shaky Sea

Thank the baseball gods for Max Fried, who’s been pitching like he’s allergic to earned runs. His consistency has been nothing short of poetic, a metronome in a world of chaos.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While the rest of the rotation has struggled to find the strike zone—or any kind of rhythm—Fried has delivered start after start like a seasoned chef serving up perfect dishes in a chaotic kitchen.

Warren’s Momentum and Schmidt’s Return

But there are glimmers of hope beyond Fried. Will Warren has started to come into his own, finding his best stuff and a touch of swagger on the mound.

He’s trending up at exactly the right time, and the Yankees need every inch of that momentum. Clarke Schmidt’s return, expected within hours, is another welcome sight. His innings will be essential, especially with the bullpen being stretched thin.

The Waiting Game: Luis Gil’s Recovery

Yet, the real hinge point for this rotation might just be Luis Gil. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year isn’t just a nice addition—he’s the bridge from survival to dominance.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Gil’s 2024 numbers—15 wins, a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings, and 171 punchouts—speak for themselves. When he’s on, he electrifies the mound like few others in the league.

Unfortunately, Gil’s comeback tour has hit a brief pause. After suffering a lat strain during spring training, he was initially expected to begin a throwing program this week. Instead, Yankees insider Max Goodman shared that Gil will need about 10 more days before tossing a baseball again.

Aaron Boone clarified that it’s not a setback, just the pace of the healing process. The lat isn’t quite ready yet—like a cake that looks done but needs a few more minutes in the oven.

There’s no panic in the Yankees’ clubhouse, but there is urgency. Gil’s arm could be the key to transforming this rotation from a nightly question mark into a strength they can rely on deep into the summer. Until then, it’s Fried, Warren, Schmidt, the talented but inconsistent Carlos Rodon, and the cautious optimism that the cavalry is, eventually, coming.