Mets ‘steal’ top free agent pitcher from the Yankees

The New York Mets signed a big free agent from the New York Yankees on a multi-year deal on Friday night. No, it’s not Juan Soto, or at least not yet, but instead, they secured the services of top right-handed reliever Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million pact.

“Source confirms: Mets in agreement with free agent right-hander Clay Holmes on three-year, $38M contract, pending physical. Opt out after second year. Plan is to make him a starter. First: @Joelsherman1,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal posted on X.

There had been rumblings about the Mets being after the former Yankees closer for days. The rumors proved to be true, but with one particular twist: the Mets are going to try to convert Holmes into a starting pitcher.

The contract gives Holmes the ability to test the free agent market again after the 2026 campaign.

The Mets take another step towards renewing their rotation

The Mets already signed Frankie Montas (whose past is also related to the Yankees) a couple of days ago, and now add another option for their revamped rotation that already lost Luis Severino and could also lose Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana.

Holmes had a brilliant first half for the Yankees, but wasn’t the same in the second half and lost his closer role to Luke Weaver in the summer. His year wasn’t bad overall, as he posted a 3.14 ERA in the regular season and a 2.25 ERA in October. He was one of the precious few reliable pitchers for the Bombers in the postseason.

Holmes doesn’t have a significant platoon disadvantage and can throw a turbo sinker in the high 90s and two variations of a slider, a harder one with less break and a slower, sweeper work more glove-side movement.

With the Mets excellent player development staff, there is no reason to think Holmes can’t succeed in his new role in Queens.