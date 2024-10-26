Yankees legend details why Aaron Judge is ice-cold

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge has been ice-cold this postseason. Despite an MVP-caliber regular season, Judge’s numbers in the playoffs have been underwhelming, and his struggles resurfaced in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Judge’s Disappointing Game 1 Performance

In Game 1, Judge struck out three times and managed only a single over five at-bats, but the Yankees need his slugging power to reach its peak. Without Judge hitting home runs, the Yankees’ offense is heavily reliant on Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton to drive in runs, which places significant pressure on them to carry the lineup.

Judge has been missing pitches he typically sends out of the park, and Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez offered insight into what might be contributing to these struggles.

“What Aaron Judge is doing is he’s going out and chasing the ball,” Rodriguez said.

The Yankees Need Judge to Calm Down

According to Rodriguez, Judge may be overthinking his at-bats, chasing pitches instead of waiting for the right one. This shift in approach suggests he’s putting too much pressure on himself, aiming for big results rather than letting his natural instincts and power guide him.

So far, Judge has played nine games this postseason and is hitting just .167/.304/.361, with two homers and six RBIs. His strikeout rate has surged by over 10% to 34.8%, while his walk rate has dropped to 15.2%, a 3.7% decrease. Judge’s 85 wRC+ reveals he’s performing 15% below the league average, a concerning stat for the Yankees, who rely on him for offensive production.

Legacy on the Line

Ultimately, Judge’s legacy will be shaped by his playoff numbers. Right now, he’s struggling in the most critical series of his career, and the Yankees are feeling the impact. However, Game 2 against Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be a turning point, as Yamamoto has shown vulnerability against right-handed batters. If Judge can have a breakout performance, his struggles will be quickly forgotten. Until then, his cold streak remains a key factor in the Yankees’ uphill battle in the World Series.