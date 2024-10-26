The Yankees are getting absolutely nothing from their best player

Credit: Sage Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the regular season, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is an unstoppable force, arguably one of the best offensive players in baseball history. This year, Judge had a career season, playing 158 games and hitting .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, an 18.9% walk rate, a 24.3% strikeout rate, and an outstanding 218 wRC+.

With these numbers, Judge is set to claim the American League MVP title, but his regular-season success hasn’t translated to the postseason, where he has struggled against higher-caliber pitching.

Credit: Sage Osentoski-Imagn Images

Judge’s Postseason Performance

Historically, Judge has appeared in 53 playoff games with a wRC+ of 105, which is only slightly above average. This postseason, however, has been particularly tough for him. In nine playoff games, he’s hitting just .161/.317/.387, with two home runs, six RBIs, and a wRC+ of 94—indicating he’s performing 6% worse than the average postseason hitter. The Yankees need far more from Judge if they hope to overcome the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers, especially after their crushing loss in Game 1.

Ohtani’s Dominance in Contrast

Across the field, Dodgers’ star Shohei Ohtani has been delivering when it counts most. Ohtani’s postseason numbers include a .277/.414/.489 slash line with three home runs and a wRC+ of 166, proving he can rise to the occasion in high-stakes games. His consistent production underscores the pressure on Judge to contribute offensively. With the Dodgers showing they’re capable of game-winning moments, as they did with Friday’s walk-off grand slam, the Yankees can’t afford to have Judge underperform.

A Missed Opportunity in Game 1

While Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton have worked to keep the offense afloat, Judge’s struggles continue to stand out. In a crucial at-bat in Game 1, he missed several hittable pitches, including a hanging slider in the strike zone—exactly the type of pitch Stanton smashed for a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning. It’s unclear whether nerves, a lack of confidence, or simply the intensity of the moment is affecting Judge, but the missed opportunities are piling up.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees Need a Signature Judge Performance

Yankees fans are still waiting for the vintage Judge takeover performance, one that can turn the tide of a game and rally the team. The heartbreaking loss in Game 1 only amplified his struggles, and the pressure is mounting for Judge to make an impact. With Game 2 looming against Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been inconsistent this postseason, the Yankees have a prime opportunity for redemption. If Judge can capitalize on Yamamoto’s volatility, he could finally deliver the breakthrough the Yankees desperately need.

Without a strong performance from Judge, the Yankees risk heading back to the Bronx in a deeper hole, making his contributions essential as they aim to shift momentum in their favor.