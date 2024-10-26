Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-3 World Series Game 1 loss to Dodgers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series in a dramatic and historic ending 6-3. Despite an outstanding performance from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ offense faltered, and the game slipped away in extra innings. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had the final say, delivering a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning that sent the home crowd into a frenzy and left the Yankees reeling.

Gerrit Cole Shines, But the Yankees’ Offense Struggles

Cole opened the series strong, delivering a stellar outing. Over six innings, he allowed only one earned run on four hits, struck out four, and issued no walks, throwing 88 pitches with 61 strikes. Many fans and analysts felt manager Aaron Boone should have left Cole in longer, especially to preserve the bullpen. Nevertheless, the Yankees’ ace handed the game over in a solid position.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Offensively, however, the Yankees struggled to capitalize on opportunities. Despite recording 10 hits and four walks, they struck out 13 times and left multiple runners stranded, including during a critical bases-loaded opportunity with just one out.

Giancarlo Stanton provided a glimmer of hope with a two-run homer in the sixth, and Anthony Volpe contributed an RBI on a fielder’s choice, scoring Jazz Chisholm after he stole two bases to get into scoring position. Unfortunately, these moments weren’t enough to overcome missed opportunities elsewhere.

Aaron Judge’s Struggles Continue

Star slugger Aaron Judge has been ice-cold this postseason, and Game 1 was no exception. Judge went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, missing chances to drive in runs at key moments. As the Yankees’ primary power hitter, his lack of production has put added pressure on the rest of the lineup. The team needs him to find his rhythm quickly if they hope to even the series before heading back to New York.

A Costly Decision and Freeman’s Heroics

While Boone managed the game effectively for the most part, his decision to bring in Nestor Cortes in extra innings raised eyebrows. Cortes, who hadn’t pitched in weeks due to injury, was thrown into a high-stakes situation. On his second pitch, he left a fastball low and inside—the exact spot where Freeman thrives. Freeman didn’t miss, sending the ball over the right-field wall for a game-ending grand slam.

Shohei Ohtani had just missed a high fastball moments before, adding tension to the moment. Boone’s decision to bring in Cortes, who hadn’t been in game shape, ultimately backfired and became the game’s turning point.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Moving Forward: Discipline and Strategy

Despite out-hitting the Dodgers, the Yankees’ lack of plate discipline—reflected in their 13 strikeouts—proved costly. The team must be more selective and capitalize on scoring opportunities if they hope to rebound in Game 2. Boone may need to re-evaluate the bullpen rotation as well, as relying on players like Cortes, who may not yet be fully recovered, could lead to similar outcomes.

The Yankees will need to shake off this loss quickly and refocus as they prepare for Game 2 on Saturday night. With the series just beginning, they have time to adjust and come back stronger, but each game is critical if they want to bring a World Series title back to the Bronx.