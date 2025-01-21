Yankees leaning on 36-year-old utility man would be a catastrophic mistake

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees appear to be toying with the idea of leaning on DJ LeMahieu as a starting infielder for the 2025 season, but the move feels more like a gamble than a well-thought-out strategy.

At 36 years old, LeMahieu is coming off two consecutive seasons plagued by injuries and declining performance. His athleticism and power have fallen off a cliff, leaving him as little more than a reliable glove at the hot corner. Betting on him to deliver consistent production over a full season could backfire, especially for a team with championship aspirations.

Last year, LeMahieu slashed a dismal .204/.269/.259 over 67 games, with just two home runs and 26 RBIs. His wRC+ dropped to 52, far below league average, signaling that his offensive contributions are no longer viable for an everyday role.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While his defense at third base remains solid, it’s clear his days as a two-way threat are behind him. General manager Brian Cashman has spoken positively about LeMahieu, but actions speak louder than words, and the team’s aggressive pursuit of infield upgrades suggests they’re well aware of his limitations.

The Trade Market: Yankees’ Best Bet for an Upgrade

The Yankees’ search for a new infielder has been thorough but fruitless so far. Free agency hasn’t provided many inspiring options outside of Alex Bregman, whose steep price tag and qualifying offer make him a difficult acquisition. This leaves the trade market as the most logical avenue for an upgrade, but it’s a waiting game.

Rumors have connected the Yankees to Padres star Luis Arraez, a three-time batting champion, but talks have reportedly stalled in recent weeks. Arraez would bring much-needed offensive consistency, slashing .314/.346/.392 last season. However, his defensive limitations at second base make him far from a perfect fit, and the Padres are likely asking for a decent return package.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Fortunately, the Yankees have Jazz Chisholm’s versatility to fall back on, as the 27-year-old can play either second or third base. Chisholm’s flexibility widens the pool of potential trade targets, giving Cashman more opportunities to strike a deal. While the team remains patient, hoping that spring training might bring new options to light, it’s clear that relying on LeMahieu as the primary starter could be disastrous without a significant reinforcement.

Internal Options Are Limited

Beyond LeMahieu, the Yankees’ internal infield options don’t inspire much confidence. Oswaldo Cabrera offers intriguing versatility and flashes of brilliance, but he lacks the offensive consistency required to fill an everyday role. Cabrera slashed .247/.296/.365 last season with a 88 wRC+, which, while serviceable, doesn’t scream “solution.” He’s best deployed as a utility player, filling gaps where needed rather than locking down one position.

This lack of viable alternatives makes Cashman’s next move critical. Waiting for the right player to become available is a prudent strategy, but it’s a tightrope act. If the Yankees fail to secure a legitimate upgrade, they risk entering the season with glaring holes in their infield and putting even more pressure on their pitching staff and outfield to carry the load.

Time Is of the Essence

With spring training looming, the Yankees have a few weeks of time to fine a solution. Their lineup already took a significant hit with the departure of Juan Soto, and while they’ve made moves to stay competitive—such as acquiring Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger—they still lack the kind of infield talent needed to compete against powerhouses like the Dodgers.

LeMahieu, as a third-stringer, is fine. LeMahieu as the plan? That’s a gamble the Yankees can’t afford to take.