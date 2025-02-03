Yankees’ latest pitching move could signal an impending Marcus Stroman trade

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees appear to be setting the stage for a potential Marcus Stroman trade in the coming weeks. While they haven’t made any public declarations, their recent moves suggest a shift in strategy. The addition of Carlos Carrasco on a minor league deal Monday, combined with the presence of promising young arm Will Warren, provides the team with some cushion in the event Stroman is moved.

A Confident Front from Boone

Manager Aaron Boone is doing his best to keep up appearances, expressing strong confidence in Stroman’s role for the upcoming season. Speaking to NJ.com’s Max Goodman, Boone painted a picture of Stroman as a vital piece of the Yankees’ rotation.

“The reality is he might be the most important starting pitcher for us this year,” Boone said. “The reality is he was one of the reasons we got to where we did last year with on balance what he did throughout the season. He handled himself so well coming into a new environment, coming into our environment and the reality is that he’s been a great pitcher in his career. That’s the expectation going into this year and that’s how we’ll prepare.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That’s a strong public endorsement, but it’s hard to ignore the financial component at play. Stroman is set to earn $18.5 million in 2025, and the Yankees are looking to get under the fourth-tier luxury tax threshold. Moving off a significant portion of his contract would help achieve that goal.

Reinforcing Depth Before a Move

The Yankees’ actions speak louder than words. Signing Carrasco may not seem like a major transaction on the surface, but it provides another layer of depth in case the team parts ways with Stroman. Will Warren, a 25-year-old right-hander with intriguing upside, is also in the mix and could take on a larger role. While Warren struggled in his brief MLB debut last season, his minor league numbers suggest he has the potential to be a reliable rotation piece with a few adjustments.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Luxury Tax Factor

The Yankees are currently over the $301 million fourth-tier tax threshold, which comes with substantial financial penalties. Trading Stroman—either by eating some of his salary or packaging him with a prospect—would open up room for other moves. That flexibility could allow the Yankees to address their glaring need at third base or bolster their bullpen.

The Clock is Ticking

Stroman’s market isn’t necessarily booming, but teams looking for rotation help could emerge as trade partners before spring training. Whether the Yankees can find a deal that helps them shed enough salary while still getting some return remains to be seen. One thing is clear: the front office is quietly positioning itself for the inevitable.

