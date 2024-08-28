Yankees’ key bullpen piece nearly set to return from injury

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are anticipating the return of several key players currently rehabbing in Double-A, with hopes of bolstering their roster in September. Among them, starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo are notable names. However, the potential impact of relief pitcher Ian Hamilton on the bullpen should not be underestimated as he works his way back from a lengthy injury absence.

Hamilton is an Impact Piece for the Yankees

Hamilton was recently placed on the 60-day injured list, creating a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Duke Ellis. Despite this, the Yankees intend to reinstate Hamilton once he completes his rehab assignment and is ready to return.

The 29-year-old reliever has had an inconsistent season, partly due to his injury. So far, he has pitched 29.2 innings, posting a 4.55 ERA with 9.10 strikeouts per nine innings, 4.25 walks per nine, a 70% left-on-base rate, and a 43.8% ground ball rate. While his underlying metrics are promising, a notable dip in strikeouts has raised concerns.

Signs of a Strong Comeback

Recently, Hamilton has shown signs of returning to form. According to Somerset senior writer Matt Kardos, Hamilton’s fastball is reaching 98 MPH, and his slider is hitting 91 MPH. On Tuesday, he pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out six batters, and showcasing a slider with impressive movement.

If Hamilton continues to progress, the Yankees could be gaining a valuable asset in September to strengthen their bullpen for the playoffs. His return could help stabilize a unit that has struggled with inconsistency over the past few months.

Hamilton’s Value to the Yankees

The Yankees discovered Hamilton last season after his stints with Chicago and Minnesota. During his time with the Bombers, he pitched 58 innings, achieving a 2.64 ERA with 10.71 strikeouts per nine innings and a career-high 55.3% ground ball rate. Hamilton was a reliable option for Manager Aaron Boone, frequently used in high-leverage situations.

By bringing back Hamilton, the Yankees aim to reduce the pressure on closer Clay Holmes and provide another dependable arm for critical moments. This strategy likely influenced general manager Brian Cashman’s decision not to aggressively pursue a top-tier reliever at the trade deadline in late July. Hamilton’s return could provide the bullpen with much-needed stability and depth heading into the postseason.