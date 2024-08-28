Yankees likely making a big change at first base

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Many expected Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to acquire an above-average first baseman at the trade deadline, but he instead opted for Jazz Chisholm, who has been performing well at third base. While the idea of bringing in Yandy Diaz was heavily considered, the Yankees chose not to part with significant prospect capital to acquire the veteran.

The Yankees are Dealing With Inconsistency at First Base

Now, the Yankees find themselves in a challenging situation, with first base becoming a significant liability. DJ LeMahieu is arguably having the worst year of his career, and Ben Rice, an inexperienced rookie, has experienced several lengthy cold streaks.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu has played 65 games this season, hitting .200/.267/.256 with two home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 50 wRC+, making him 50% worse than the average MLB hitter. His defense has also been inconsistent, with a .995 fielding percentage but -2 defensive runs saved, indicating that the Yankees could use a more reliable option at first base. Meanwhile, Rice, 25, is hitting .178/.273/.363. Despite his slightly better numbers than LeMahieu, the Yankees can’t depend on him during the playoffs.

Rizzo’s Return: A Potential Solution

This situation points to the potential return of Anthony Rizzo, the team’s 35-year-old veteran lefty. Rizzo has been dealing with a right forearm strain for the past few months but recently began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. In his three appearances there, he has hit a home run and recorded two strikeouts over six at-bats. Notably, on Tuesday, he hit a home run and had two hits with an RBI in two at-bats.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some inconsistency earlier in the season, Rizzo was hitting .223/.289/.341 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs over 70 games. While he posted an 80 wRC+, suggesting he was 20% worse than the average MLB hitter, he still performed better than both Rice and LeMahieu. This indicates that Rizzo is likely to reclaim his job as soon as he is healthy enough to return.

Rizzo’s Role Moving Forward

Rizzo has always been a reliable defensive player, but his bat has often made the difference for the Yankees. Having suffered a concussion during the 2023 season, he hasn’t bounced back as hoped, but the Yankees only need one more strong streak from him heading into the playoffs. This may be crucial before the front office likely declines his club option for the 2025 season, which is set at $20 million.