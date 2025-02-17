Yankees’ rising prospect feeling ‘good’ in left field

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jasson Domínguez may be one of the most exciting young talents in the Yankees’ system, but his transition to left field has been anything but seamless.

After struggling in a small sample at the position last season, the organization is determined to get him up to speed, putting him through what can only be described as an intensive “crash course” over the past two weeks at their player development complex.

Adjusting to Yankee Stadium’s Left Field Dimensions

The Yankees are committed to giving Domínguez the full-time job in left field, but that means he has to be defensively competent as soon as possible. Playing left at Yankee Stadium isn’t a simple task—the dimensions can be tricky, and the way the ball carries in the Bronx is something that only experience can truly prepare a player for.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On Monday morning, Domínguez spoke about his work at the position, saying he feels “good” in left field and is eager to get more reps in spring training. He’ll have a full slate of Grapefruit League games to continue building confidence, and the Yankees are hopeful that his natural athleticism will allow him to make the necessary adjustments.

The Work Behind the Scenes

Domínguez has been working tirelessly with the Yankees’ coaching staff, focusing on everything from reading fly balls off the bat to understanding how to play caroms off the outfield walls. His raw talent is undeniable, but translating that into consistent defensive play is the next step.

Last season, he only played 13 games in left, logging 105 innings. His defensive numbers weren’t great—he posted a .957 fielding percentage with one error, -1 defensive run saved, and -2 outs above average. Those metrics won’t cut it if he’s going to hold down the position long-term, which is why the Yankees are accelerating his development as much as possible.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Yankees Need Domínguez to Succeed

With Alex Verdugo departing in free agency and still yet to sign with a team, the Yankees are putting a lot of faith in Domínguez to make the leap. Offensively, his upside is tremendous, and his switch-hitting ability gives the Yankees a dynamic option in their lineup. But to keep him in the outfield every day, his glove needs to catch up to his bat.

The good news? Domínguez has the work ethic and natural tools to make it happen. If he can continue to improve throughout spring training, the Yankees could have their long-term solution in left field—and that would be a game-changer for their lineup and overall roster construction.