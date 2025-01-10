Yankees interested in another below-average free agent infielder

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Yankees are reportedly eyeing free agent infielder Paul DeJong (via Jon Heyman of the New York Post), a player whose 2024 season was a mixed bag of power and inconsistency. Split between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, DeJong appeared in 139 games and slashed .227/.276/.427. While those numbers won’t set the world on fire, his 24 home runs and 56 RBIs demonstrate some pop in his bat, even if the rest of his offensive profile leaves a lot to be desired.

A Swing-and-Miss Power Hitter

DeJong’s power is one of his redeeming qualities, but it comes with a cost. He struck out at a concerning 32.4% clip last season while walking just 4.8% of the time.

That kind of plate discipline often leads to streaky production, and for a Yankees team looking to solidify their infield, it’s fair to wonder whether DeJong’s inconsistencies would outweigh his occasional home runs. With a 95 wRC+, DeJong was slightly below average offensively, though his 1.7 WAR suggests he still brought value in other areas.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Defensive Upside at Multiple Positions

What DeJong lacks in offensive consistency, he makes up for with his glove. The 30-year-old split his time defensively between third base and shortstop in 2024, logging 328.1 innings at the hot corner and 730 innings at short.

At third base, he posted a .970 fielding percentage, one defensive run saved, and five outs above average. While he’s not a Gold Glove-caliber player, his defensive metrics show he’s reliable and capable of making an impact, particularly at third base, where the Yankees are thin.

A Patchwork Solution, Not a Championship Move

DeJong feels more like a stopgap than a true solution for the Yankees. While he could offer some stability and defensive versatility, signing him wouldn’t move the needle for a team with championship aspirations. His offensive struggles, particularly his high strikeout rate and low walk percentage, make him a gamble at best. If DeJong’s bat doesn’t hold up in the Bronx, the Yankees could find themselves back at square one, searching for a more reliable infielder.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

DeJong Isn’t the Only Risky Option

This isn’t the first below-average infielder linked to the Yankees this offseason. The team has also shown interest in Jorge Polanco, another player with potential but significant questions surrounding his consistency and health. Both players could provide depth, but neither offers the kind of offensive spark or defensive dominance the Yankees need to upgrade their infield significantly.

While DeJong might be a fine addition on a budget, he’s hardly the kind of player that will quiet the critics or fill the void left by Gleyber Torres. The Yankees would be wise to keep searching for a more impactful infield upgrade before settling on a patchwork fix.