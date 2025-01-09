Yankees targeting high-upside infielder while trying to shed Marcus Stroman’s salary

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Yankees continue their search for infield reinforcements, and free agent Jorge Polanco has reportedly caught their attention, the New York Post reported.

Polanco, who played 118 games with the Seattle Mariners in 2024, brings a blend of power and switch-hitting versatility, but he also comes with notable risks. After undergoing patellar tendon surgery that cut his season short, Polanco’s health remains a significant question mark.

Offensively, Polanco hit .213/.296/.355 last season, including 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, and a .213 isolated power. These numbers highlight his ability to deliver extra-base hits, but his overall batting line was well below his 2023 production, when he hit .255/.335/.454 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in just 80 games. That season hinted at his upside when healthy, but the Yankees would need to weigh his power potential against his spotty durability.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Polanco’s Defensive Profile and the Fit in New York

Defensively, Polanco logged 925.1 innings at second base in 2024, finishing with a .981 fielding percentage, seven errors, -1 defensive run saved, and -10 outs above average. While he wouldn’t be a major defensive upgrade, he represents a better glove than Gleyber Torres, particularly in terms of range and reliability. Still, Polanco’s overall profile suggests he would be more of a short-term fix than a long-term solution for the Yankees’ infield.

The Marcus Stroman Dilemma

Meanwhile, the Yankees are reportedly trying to trade Marcus Stroman, even offering to pay down some of his $18.5 million salary for 2025. Stroman struggled mightily last season, pitching 154.2 innings with a 4.31 ERA, 6.58 strikeouts per nine, and a 3.49 walk rate per nine. His ground ball rate also dropped to a career-low 49.2 percent, further signaling a decline in his effectiveness.

The 34-year-old right-hander has one year left on his deal, but if he pitches more than 140 innings in 2025, a player option for 2026 automatically kicks in, which the Yankees are clearly looking to avoid. Stroman’s limitations make him a tough sell on the trade market, but the Yankees could benefit from the financial flexibility his departure would provide, potentially using those savings to address their infield needs.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Balancing Risk and Reward

If the Yankees manage to trade Stroman and create room for a low-cost signing like Polanco, they’d be taking calculated risks on two fronts. Polanco offers solid power and versatility but carries the baggage of recent injuries. Stroman, on the other hand, represents a contract the Yankees are eager to shed, even if it means eating part of the cost.

In both cases, the Yankees seem willing to gamble, hoping to reshape their roster without sacrificing financial flexibility or significant prospect capital. Whether Polanco or Stroman factors into their final plan, the team’s moves this offseason will play a critical role in setting up their chances for 2025.