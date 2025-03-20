Yankees’ injuries have opened the door for 2 exciting youngsters

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Sometimes, injuries create chaos. Other times, they clear the stage for the understudies to shine. For the New York Yankees, 2025 might be remembered as the year the youth movement took center stage in the Bronx—courtesy of some unwelcome setbacks to veteran stars.

The biggest blow, without a doubt, was losing ace Gerrit Cole for the entire season after Tommy John surgery. While Cole recovers, the Yankees are now turning to a name many fans might not yet be familiar with: Will Warren.

Warren’s Spring Audition is Impossible to Ignore

At just 25, Warren didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard last year. He struggled badly in limited action, pitching to a disappointing 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings. But baseball, like life, always offers second chances—and Warren has grabbed his with both hands this spring.

Through 15.2 innings, Warren has looked like a different pitcher, sporting a crisp 2.87 ERA. He’s getting batters to chase his devastating sweeper and strategically locating his fastball in places hitters don’t expect—like a chess player staying two moves ahead. Instead of trying to blow hitters away with sheer velocity, Warren uses pinpoint accuracy, movement, and deception.

With an impressive ground ball rate (52.5%) and far fewer walks, Warren’s control looks far sharper than last year. It’s as if he traded in last season’s nervous jitters for quiet confidence. The Yankees are thrilled with what they’ve seen so far, but they might have to briefly stash Warren in Triple-A Scranton, just to hold onto veteran Carlos Carrasco, who would otherwise opt out of his deal.

It might seem unfair given Warren’s stellar spring, but patience could pay off for everyone. Carrasco, now 37, will inevitably lose steam at some point, opening the door wide again for Warren—perhaps sooner rather than later.

Ben Rice is Making Noise at DH

Another injury the Yankees must navigate is Giancarlo Stanton’s absence. The slugger remains sidelined indefinitely, still battling elbow issues. But in his place, 26-year-old Ben Rice has emerged as a powerful force this spring, reshaping his profile from an inconsistent hitter into a legitimate power threat.

Rice spent the offseason bulking up with 10 extra pounds of muscle. The payoff is obvious—balls that once died harmlessly on the warning track are now comfortably landing in the bleachers. Rice has already launched five home runs in just 15 games, and he’s smashing baseballs harder than at any other point in his career.

Last year’s forgettable slash line (.171/.264/.349) seems distant now. With more confidence, muscle, and refined mechanics, Rice could become the Yankees’ surprise star this year, filling in capably at DH and potentially providing backup for Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

Youthful Talent Rising to the Challenge

There’s no denying the Yankees didn’t plan for the current scenario. Losing Cole and Stanton in one offseason was never in the blueprint. But sometimes, adversity provides clarity—like losing your car keys and remembering you have a new bicycle in the garage. It’s not what you planned, but it might just get you where you need to go in surprising and even exciting ways.

For Warren and Rice, these injuries have opened paths that previously seemed blocked. They’re stepping into larger roles, facing increased expectations, and so far, they’re thriving. The Yankees have no choice but to trust these youngsters, and early returns this spring suggest it might just be a blessing in disguise.