Yankees could get extrodinary value from 37-year-old pitcher on minor league invite

Carlos Carrasco wasn’t supposed to be a major piece of the Yankees’ rotation. He wasn’t even guaranteed a roster spot. Yet, as Opening Day approaches, the 37-year-old veteran finds himself not just on the team, but potentially in a critical role. Injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil have transformed Carrasco from an afterthought to a key contributor, and so far, he’s making the most of his opportunity.

From Roster Bubble to Rotation Lock

Carrasco signed a minor league deal this offseason with an opt-out clause set for March 22. At the time, it was more of a depth move, a way to stash an experienced arm in Triple-A in case of emergency. That emergency came quicker than expected.

Cole is out for the season. Gil will miss at least three months. Clarke Schmidt has battled shoulder soreness and could be a candidate for the injured list to start the season. Suddenly, Carrasco isn’t just making the roster—he might be an Opening Day rotation staple.

A Resurgence in Spring Training

Carrasco’s recent history hasn’t exactly inspired confidence. He posted a 5.64 ERA over 103.2 innings in 2024, and the last time he managed a sub-4.00 ERA was back in 2022 with the Mets. But spring training has painted a different picture.

Over 16 innings, Carrasco has been nothing short of fantastic, boasting a 1.69 ERA with 8.44 strikeouts per nine, a 98.8% left-on-base rate, and a 57.9% ground-ball rate. His ability to keep the ball on the ground and strand runners has been a complete turnaround from his struggles last season.

Against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, he delivered a masterclass, tossing five scoreless innings with three strikeouts and allowing just two hits. It was one of the best pitching performances of the Yankees’ spring, and it came from a pitcher who was originally on the roster bubble.

The Yankees’ Best Strategy

Even if Carrasco starts the season strong, the Yankees know they can’t rely on him for the long haul. Age and past inconsistencies suggest that he’ll hit a wall at some point. That’s where Will Warren comes in.

If Schmidt starts the season on the injured list, both Carrasco and Warren could make the rotation. But once Schmidt returns, the Yankees will have a tough decision to make—demote Warren for a few weeks to keep Carrasco around or force the veteran into a bullpen role. Given the way Carrasco has looked this spring, they may want to squeeze every last drop of value out of him before making any moves.

A Diverse Pitch Mix Keeping Hitters Off Balance

Carrasco’s success isn’t just about improved command—it’s about variety. Against the Braves, he utilized six different pitches: curveball, sinker, slider, four-seam fastball, changeup, and cutter. That wide arsenal helps him keep hitters guessing, compensating for the fact that his velocity is no longer overpowering.

Mixing speeds and locations, Carrasco has been able to induce weak contact and stay effective, something the Yankees desperately need while waiting for their rotation to heal.

If this version of Carrasco holds up, the Yankees might have stumbled onto a hidden gem—one they didn’t even know they needed.