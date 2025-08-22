Yankees’ infielder went from piping hot to a complete ghost in the blink of an eye

The New York Yankees badly needed timely hitting against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday but came up short when it mattered.

Despite several chances with runners in scoring position, they failed to deliver and dropped the series opener by a 6–3 margin.

It wasn’t just a loss in the standings — it highlighted ongoing offensive concerns, particularly surrounding infielder Anthony Volpe.

From hot streak to ice cold

Volpe’s offensive decline has been staggering. He went from one of the Yankees’ hottest bats to nearly invisible overnight.

The first half of August brought optimism, but his bat has completely fallen silent over the past two weeks of play.

In his last 43 at-bats, Volpe has managed just a .116 average, a .174 OBP, and a .233 slugging percentage.

That’s good for an abysmal .406 OPS, with only one homer in that span. His confidence at the plate looks shaken.

For the season, the 24-year-old is hitting .211/.277/.406 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, and an 88 wRC+.

Career-worst trajectory

If this stretch continues, Volpe is staring down his worst offensive season since reaching the big leagues two years ago.

His stolen base total has also cratered, with just 15 swipes after averaging over 20 steals in previous seasons.

The regression isn’t limited to offense either — his defense has fallen short of expectations at the game’s toughest position.

Volpe ranks in the fourth percentile in outs above average, recording -7 OAA, making him one of baseball’s least effective shortstops.

That combination — poor defense and slumping offense — raises difficult questions about his long-term role in New York.

Yankees need more than streaks

Volpe is capable of catching fire, but his hot stretches are inconsistent and often offset by extended slumps.

Right now, he has just one hit across his last six games, leaving a glaring hole in the Yankees’ lineup.

With the team battling to close a 4.5-game gap in the American League East, every wasted at-bat feels magnified.

The Yankees have climbed into second place and hold a Wild Card lead, but they need contributions across the roster.

When a starter like Volpe becomes a black hole offensively, the ripple effects drag down the entire batting order.

Looking ahead

The Yankees will give Volpe every chance to fight through this stretch, but patience isn’t limitless when October looms.

If he cannot rebound soon, Boone may have no choice but to explore lineup adjustments or defensive shifts to compensate.

Volpe has the tools to be impactful, but the Yankees can’t afford a liability at shortstop while chasing the division crown.

The coming weeks will determine whether Volpe stabilizes or forces the Yankees to reimagine his role in the future.