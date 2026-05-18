The New York Yankees have enough offense to survive Jazz Chisholm looking ordinary for a while. That does not mean they should be comfortable with it.

Chisholm came into the season talking like a star, and nobody can really blame him for having confidence. He plays with edge, he has power, he runs, and when everything is clicking, he looks like the type of athlete who can change a game in three different ways.

The problem is that the bat has not matched the reputation, and the underlying numbers are not exactly whispering patience.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The production still feels too light

Chisholm has bumped his line up after a rough stretch, sitting at .230/.312/.358 with four homers, 12 steals, a .304 wOBA, and a 92 wRC+. The speed and defensive value make it playable, but it is not star production, and it is not what the Yankees were expecting from a name-brand bat.

Before the Orioles series, Chisholm was sitting at a 72 wRC+, with only Austin Wells and Ryan McMahon lower among regulars. He was also benched during a recent slump after going 8-for-48, which is the kind of skid that forces Aaron Boone to stop pretending everything is fine.

The Yankees do not need Chisholm to be Aaron Judge. They need him to stop being a spot where rallies slow down.

The contact quality is the real problem

The bigger concern is not just the slash line. It is how he is getting there. Chisholm is sitting at a .265 xwOBA, .194 xBA, and .313 xSLG, with a 28.7% strikeout rate. Those numbers are not screaming bad luck. They are saying the contact is weak, the damage is limited, and pitchers do not have much reason to fear him right now.

The uncomfortable part is what happens if the impact never really shows up in bursts. The Yankees can live with strikeouts if the mistakes get punished, but if the swing-and-miss stays high and the ball is not jumping off the bat, then Chisholm becomes more name than production.

The defense and base running still matter. He is still providing value in both areas, so he is not some one-dimensional hitter giving them nothing when the bat is cold. Those extra layers are why the Yankees can keep running him out there without it becoming an immediate crisis.

The lineup needs more than reputation

The Bombers have enough firepower around him to cover this up for now. Judge, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and others have carried stretches where the bottom half has not done enough.

But lineups travel in October because they have length. They survive good pitching because there are not three automatic outs waiting at the bottom. Chisholm has too much talent to be lumped into that group, but the Yankees need the performance to separate him from it.

There is still time for this to turn. Chisholm has already looked a little better in May, and one hot two-week run can change the surface numbers in a hurry. The underlying contact, though, has to come with it.

If the Yankees are going to treat Chisholm like a core bat, he has to start hitting like one. Not eventually, not in theory, and not because the name sounds good in a lineup graphic. The Yankees need real impact, and right now, they are still waiting for the contact quality to catch up.