Yankees 3, Red Sox 6: Good news and bad news as New York commits four errors and walk nine hitters in ugly loss

The New York Yankees had been surging, winning seven of their last eight, before Thursday’s crash against the Boston Red Sox.

Instead of carrying momentum into a key divisional showdown, the Yankees delivered a sloppy, self-destructive 6-3 loss at home.

Four errors, nine walks, and a parade of bullpen mistakes turned a winnable game into a frustrating rivalry setback.

Boston’s victory cut the Yankees’ cushion in the Wild Card race, with the Red Sox now breathing down their necks.

Like a boxer throwing haymakers while forgetting to defend, New York’s mistakes repeatedly opened the door for Boston.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Four errors bury the Yankees

It’s impossible to compete when giving away outs, and the Yankees sabotaged themselves with four costly defensive errors.

Three came in the second inning (by Luis Gil, Jazz Chisholm Jr, and Ben Rice), which should have been devastating, yet somehow only led to one Boston run.

That second-inning reprieve felt like an escape, but the ninth inning brought the mistake that sealed the Yankees’ fate.

With the score tight at 4-3, Paul Goldschmidt booted a routine play that extended the inning.

https://twitter.com/TalkinYanks/status/1958718585615905245

Instead, Boston rookie Roman Anthony capitalized, launching a dagger of a two-run homer for his first rivalry signature moment.

The Yankees, undone by their own sloppiness, never recovered from the weight of their defensive collapse.

Yankees’ pitching couldn’t find the plate

Luis Gil somehow escaped with only two runs allowed across five shaky innings, but his lack of command told the story.

He issued five walks and managed just three strikeouts, struggling to establish any rhythm despite holding Boston to four hits.

The bullpen then added gasoline to the fire, issuing four more walks and constantly working behind in the count.

Luke Weaver, usually steady, was erratic and took the loss after allowing one run while recording only two outs.

Camilo Doval, a high-profile trade deadline acquisition, faltered too, giving up a run plus a costly balk in relief.

When nine walks pile onto four defensive errors, the scoreboard doesn’t need much help turning against you.

Ben Rice shines amid the wreckage

The lone bright spot, once again, was the scorching-hot bat of Ben Rice, who refuses to cool down.

The young slugger crushed a game-tying homer in the second inning, then added a triple and a walk later.

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1958678459191820552

Rice is now hitting .370 with an .852 slugging percentage over his last seven games, carrying the Yankees offensively.

Even on a night where Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and others contributed with hits, Rice’s performance stood tallest.

At just 26, Rice looks like a player thriving under pressure, quickly becoming a critical force in New York’s lineup.

For fans, watching Rice bloom feels like witnessing a spark in a stormy night—rare light amid frustrating darkness.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What comes next for New York

This loss wasn’t just another tally in the standings—it revealed deeper issues the Yankees must quickly correct.

The defensive miscues and erratic pitching aren’t isolated problems, but warning signs that could haunt October ambitions.

Ben Rice’s emergence is encouraging, but one bat cannot consistently erase the mistakes surrounding him on a nightly basis.

If New York wants to stay ahead of Boston, cleaner execution and steadier arms are non-negotiable moving forward.

Thursday’s performance felt like a missed opportunity, but the rivalry always offers chances for redemption the very next night.

The Yankees now find themselves needing urgency, not excuses, as the Red Sox inch closer in a tightening Wild Card race.

READ MORE: Yankees manager pencils star slugger in Thursday’s lineup but says he won’t play right field on Friday