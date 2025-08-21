Yankees manager pencils star slugger in Thursday’s lineup but says he won’t play right field on Friday

The New York Yankees are staring at a defining series against the Boston Red Sox, and timing couldn’t feel more delicate.

The Yanks have been streaking, winning five straight and seven of their last eight to take sole possession of the top Wild Card spot in the American League.

Still, the upcoming series vs. the Red Sox carries too much weight, especially considering the Red Sox are up 5-1 in the 2025 matchup.

With four games ahead against their greatest rival, this matchup could shape how the Yankees’ season is remembered in October.

Instead of rolling out their most intimidating lineup, injuries to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have complicated everything at once.

Both stars are fighting elbow problems, and the Yankees must constantly improvise instead of deploying their most dangerous offensive combination.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Ideal Alignment Remains Out of Reach

When healthy, the dream scenario has Judge holding down right field and Stanton punishing pitchers as the designated hitter.

That plan collapsed when Judge suffered a flexor strain in late July, forcing him to DH instead of playing the field.

Stanton’s situation is different but equally fragile, with the Yankees unwilling to risk his body in the outfield every day.

The slugger has been absolutely locked in, producing an incredible 183 wRC+ with 15 home runs in only 46 games.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stanton’s Bat Keeps Shifting Games

Even with limited action, Stanton continues to remind everyone why his presence is irreplaceable inside the Yankees’ lineup.

On Tuesday against the Rays, he started in right field after resting several days, then sat out the following contest.

When pressed into action late Wednesday, Stanton didn’t hesitate, crushing a dramatic go-ahead two-run homer in the tenth inning.

It was the type of swing that flips a season’s momentum, underscoring how desperately the Yankees need his bat daily.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Stanton will start Thursday in right field against Boston, though he’ll rest from the outfield Friday.

Giancarlo is in the field tonight, but Aaron Boone says he won't be tomorrow, per @BryanHoch pic.twitter.com/cogPbTyCBG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 21, 2025

A Balancing Act Between Defense and Survival

The Yankees’ approach has been a juggling act, sacrificing lineup stability for the chance to keep Stanton’s body fresher.

It means his bat will disappear from the lineup several times a week, creating frustrating gaps in the offensive rhythm.

Still, the organization views this plan as their best compromise—prioritizing long-term health while maintaining a competitive defensive shape.

It’s a little like playing chess short a queen—you can survive temporarily, but every move carries higher stakes and pressure.

Judge’s Arm Holds the Key

Ultimately, everything hinges on Judge and whether his elbow recovers enough to handle right field again this season.

The Yankees admit they aren’t confident Judge will regain full throwing strength, but optimism lingers he’ll eventually return to defense.

Until then, every game feels like a careful gamble, with the Yankees hoping their stars can endure the grind without setbacks.

As the Red Sox series begins, this balancing act between preservation and desperation could define the Yankees’ playoff destiny.

