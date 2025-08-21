Yankees could have elite strikeout reliever back on Monday

The New York Yankees have felt the absence of Fernando Cruz’s electric arm ever since his oblique injury sidelined him in late June.

Without Cruz anchoring the late innings, New York’s bullpen has looked surprisingly vulnerable, and the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Even with deadline reinforcements like David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird, the Yankees haven’t found the reliability Cruz so consistently provided.

Now, though, the team finally has reason to believe the bullpen will regain its swagger, as Cruz’s return is almost here.

A crucial step in Cruz’s rehab journey

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed this week that Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough will pitch in the minors again.

Cruz is scheduled to throw Friday, and if everything goes smoothly, he could rejoin the Yankees by Monday.

That would slot him back in time for the series against the Nationals, though not for the rivalry clash with Boston.

For New York, patience is key, especially given the severity of Cruz’s left oblique strain when it was first diagnosed.

Oblique injuries are notoriously tricky, yet Cruz’s two-month recovery window has been quicker than initially projected.

The numbers that prove his importance

Before landing on the injured list, Fernando Cruz was quietly establishing himself as one of the Yankees’ most dominant weapons.

Across just 33 innings, he managed a strong 3.00 ERA while striking out 54 batters with a devastating mix of pitches.

Those strikeout totals made Cruz indispensable, giving New York a true out-getter whenever leverage situations reached their boiling point.

It’s no exaggeration to say the Yankees’ bullpen hasn’t looked the same since he was forced off the mound.

In many ways, losing Cruz has been like a band suddenly missing its drummer—every piece still plays, but rhythm suffers.

Signs of rust, but hope for sharpness

During his rehab assignment, Cruz has shown flashes of dominance but also some inevitable rust in limited appearances.

He’s allowed four runs across three outings, covering just 2.1 innings, a small sample but not ideal for confidence.

That’s why Friday’s appearance carries added weight—if Cruz sharpens up, the Yankees won’t hesitate to activate him immediately.

Boone and the front office know results matter less than health, but crisp command would accelerate the decision.

For a bullpen searching for stability, Cruz’s return represents far more than a simple roster move—it’s a potential reset.

Where he fits upon return

Once Fernando Cruz rejoins the roster, the Yankees will have a late-inning mix that looks far more formidable on paper.

David Bednar and Luke Weaver have carried much of the load, but neither brings Cruz’s combination of swing-and-miss stuff.

New York envisions him pitching high-leverage innings quickly, especially with postseason races tightening and every out magnified.

Having grown up a Yankees fan in Puerto Rico, Cruz’s return is personal—it’s about fulfilling a dream once interrupted.

For the team, it’s about regaining the edge they’ve been missing in tense, late-game situations for nearly two months.

