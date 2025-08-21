Yankees option veteran starter to Triple-A to make room for new signing

The New York Yankees rotation has quietly become one of baseball’s most reliable groups, anchored by Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Luis Gil.

Alongside them, Will Warren and rookie Cam Schlittler continue taking turns every five days, giving the Yankees a consistent five-man unit.

But behind those five, the Yankees face an uncomfortable truth — they lack a dependable sixth starter if trouble suddenly strikes.

The depth problem behind the rotation

Allan Winans has failed to seize his limited chances, struggling when given innings at the big-league level this season.

Meanwhile, veteran Kenta Maeda is still searching for his rhythm in Triple-A, showing flashes but not full consistency.

Ryan Yarbrough, once penciled in as insurance, remains on the shelf as he finishes his rehab from an oblique strain.

That uncertainty forced the Yankees to act, signing Paul Blackburn on Thursday after the Mets released him earlier this week.

Blackburn’s arrival and immediate role

To clear a roster spot, New York optioned Winans back to Triple-A Scranton, where he has been dominant but inconsistent in call-ups.

Blackburn joins a rotation that currently has no openings, meaning his path begins in a swingman or long-relief role.

The right-hander occasionally thrived in that capacity with the Mets, though his overall numbers paint a frustrating picture.

Across 23.2 innings in Queens, Blackburn posted a 6.85 ERA, plagued by command lapses and an inability to miss bats consistently.

Winans’ Triple-A dominance vs. MLB struggles

Back in Scranton, Winans remains one of the International League’s best pitchers, carrying a sparkling 1.20 ERA in 75 innings.

Yet with the Yankees, his performance has fallen off drastically, recording an 8.68 ERA across 9.1 major-league frames.

Most of his opportunities came in low-leverage spots, never truly gaining traction as someone Boone could consistently trust.

His option reflects how razor-thin the line can be between Triple-A dominance and big-league vulnerability in a deep organization.

Where Blackburn fits in moving forward

For Blackburn, the Yankees present a clean slate — a chance to rewrite his season and provide innings where needed.

His profile is not flashy, but durability has value, particularly when a rotation injury can change everything overnight.

The Yankees don’t necessarily need him to dominate; they need him to eat innings without letting games spiral away.

In many ways, Blackburn is like a spare tire — you don’t hope to use him, but you’re relieved when he’s there.

Yarbrough’s return could complicate things

With Yarbrough nearing the end of his rehab assignment, Blackburn’s stay on the roster may prove relatively short-lived.

Still, his ability to provide bulk innings could buy valuable time if the Yankees want to ease Yarbrough back.

In a season where depth has already been tested, the Yankees know how quickly a rotation can unravel with bad luck.

Blackburn, even with recent struggles, offers enough experience to potentially stabilize things until reinforcements fully arrive.

A small move with quiet importance

On paper, signing Paul Blackburn won’t dominate headlines, especially for a team loaded with frontline starters and playoff aspirations.

But these are the types of transactions that often separate contenders from pretenders when the grind of September arrives.

If Blackburn can cover innings and keep games competitive, he’ll have justified New York’s decision to take a chance.

And if the rotation stays healthy, he’ll remain a steady insurance policy — a safety net the Yankees badly needed.

