The Yankees sign veteran starter to improve bullpen depth

The New York Yankees have announced that they signed veteran right-handed starter Paul Blackburn, who spent his 2025 season with the New York Mets.

An All-Star back in 2022, Blackburn has spent time with both the Mets and Athletics, sporting a career 4.96 ERA and 4.38 FIP.

In 2025, he’s struggled mightily to the tune of a 6.85 ERA and 4.38 FIP, but the Yankees will use him out of the bullpen with the hope of having a multi-inning arm for now.

With Fernando Cruz nearing a return from the IL, New York has a clear lane to bring him back onto the roster, as Blackburn’s time in the Bronx could be short-lived.

Paul Blackburn Signs MLB Deal With the Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A crafty veteran, Paul Blackburn features six pitches including a cutter, sinker, sweeper, curveball, changeup, and four-seamer.

He tries to mix-in all six pitches to keep hitters off balance, and the velocity of his heaters have improved marginally over the years.

The lack of overpowering stuff or velocity makes it hard for him to generate whiffs, and the Yankees will likely be using him as a low-leverage multi-inning arm.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Blackburn has pitched out of the bullpen before, but has a 9.33 ERA and 12.6% K% in his career in that reliever role.

He made two appearances this season as a reliever with the Mets, allowing nine runs in 9.1 innings pitched.

The Red Sox will come into town to open a four-game set against the Yankees, as these two teams square off in a pivotal series for their playoff odds.