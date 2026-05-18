The New York Yankees made a small roster move Monday that may say more about the rotation than it does at first glance.

Before the game, the Yankees optioned right-hander Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and selected the contract of right-hander Yovanny Cruz, adding him to the active roster. Cruz will wear No. 96.

At first glance, the transaction works as a simple bullpen swap. Dig a little deeper, and it looks like the Yankees are choosing relief coverage instead of calling up another starter, which makes Gerrit Cole feel like the obvious next pitching move if his rehab keeps tracking in the right direction.

Gerrit Cole pitches for the Hudson Valley Renegades during their game versus the Winston-Salem Dash on May 5, 2026.

Cruz gives the bullpen a fresh arm

Cruz has earned the look. The 26-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 18 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, working across 15 appearances.

Cruz is not some random emergency arm. He has been effective enough in Triple-A to justify a major-league shot, and the Yankees can use another fresh reliever after the bullpen has been asked to cover plenty lately.

The important part is the role. Cruz is not being brought up as a rotation answer. He is a bullpen reinforcement, and that distinction matters with Cole getting closer.

Rodriguez heads back down

Rodriguez’s latest stint gave the Yankees another look at the 22-year-old righty, but the command still has to tighten. He has a 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, six strikeouts, and nine walks over 13 innings in three starts this season.

The stuff is real, but the strike-throwing has not been sharp enough. Sending him back to Scranton gives him a chance to reset as a starter instead of being forced into an awkward big-league role while the Yankees wait for the rotation picture to settle.

The move makes sense. Rodriguez should not be turned into a short-term patch if the long-term development plan still has him working as a starter.

Cole could be the next domino

Cole’s return is the real thing to watch now. His latest rehab start gave the Yankees exactly what they needed to see, especially after he touched 99.6 mph and showed real arm strength.

The Yankees have been careful not to rush him, and they should stay that way. But Monday’s move does not look like a team scrambling for another starter. It looks like a team filling a bullpen need while keeping the rotation lane open.

If Cole is ready after one more rehab turn, this lines up cleanly. Rodriguez gets regular innings in Triple-A, Cruz gives the bullpen a fresh right-handed look, and Cole becomes the next arm to rejoin the major-league staff.

Nothing is official yet, and the Yankees are not going to force Cole back just because the rotation has taken a few hits. But this move certainly points in that direction.

The next real roster move may not be another depth shuffle. It may be Cole finally walking back through the door.