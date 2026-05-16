The New York Yankees are not going to rush Gerrit Cole back just because Max Fried is on the injured list, and that is the right call. But Saturday’s rehab start gave them the kind of sign they badly needed anyway.

Cole touched 99.6 mph in the third inning.

That is the number that matters more than anything else right now. The Yankees do not need Cole to look like the full vintage version the second he walks back into the rotation. They need the arm to look alive, the fastball to have real life, and the command to keep trending in the right direction. Saturday checked a lot of those boxes.

Credit: @TJStats

The velocity is the real headline

Cole’s full line was fine: 4.0 innings, one earned run, six hits, four strikeouts, no walks, a 65.1% strike rate, and nine whiffs.

That is not dominant on the surface, but the underlying pitch data was much more interesting. His four-seam fastball averaged 96.9 mph, his sinker averaged 96.8 mph, and the top-end velocity pushed right near triple digits. That is a very different conversation than a pitcher simply trying to survive a rehab assignment.

The changeup also generated whiffs, and the pitch mix looked like Cole was testing the whole bag instead of just trying to blow through minor-league hitters. That matters when a pitcher is coming back and still trying to rebuild feel on the fly.

The Yankees are handling this the right way

Aaron Boone has already made it clear the Yankees will not accelerate Cole’s rehab timetable, with the expectation being another one or two rehab starts before he returns. Before Saturday, the plan pointed toward likely two more including this outing, so the realistic path now feels like at least one more start, with the Yankees leaving themselves room to add another if the workload or recovery calls for it.

That patience is important, especially with Fried already forcing the Yankees to adjust the rotation. The temptation is obvious. Fried is out, the Yankees need stability, and Cole is Gerrit Cole. But this is not the spot to get cute.

If Cole needs another turn to sharpen command and stretch the pitch count, give it to him.

Even 75% Cole changes everything

The bigger point is that the Yankees do not need Cole to be perfect right away. If they get 75% of vintage Cole in the short term, that is still a godsend for a team trying to hold together a rotation through injuries and moving parts.

Cam Schlittler has already elevated himself into a true ace-level arm. Carlos Rodon is back in the mix. Fried should return at some point if the elbow bone bruise cooperates. Cole does not have to carry the entire thing by himself anymore, which is a pretty good place for the Yankees to be.

But if the fastball is already touching 99.6, the ceiling gets a whole lot more interesting. Cole may need a few starts to get his command, rhythm, and stamina all the way back, but the arm strength looks real, and that is the part the Yankees could not fake.

If this is the version of Cole they are about to get back, even with a little rust baked in, the rotation picture changes in a hurry.