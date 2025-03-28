Yankees’ infielder eyeing breakout season with new ‘attacking’ style

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After two full seasons under his belt, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is heading into 2025 with a sharper mindset and a very specific goal — attack the zone.

The 23-year-old iron man has already proven his durability, playing at least 159 games in each of his last two years. But if there’s one thing missing from his profile, it’s consistency at the plate. That’s the piece he’s chasing — and early signs suggest he might finally be catching it.

A Subtle Swing Change Could Yield Big Results

Last year, Volpe tried to simplify things. He shifted away from pure slugging and leaned into contact. While that helped nudge his batting average up to .243 — a notable jump from .209 as a rookie — it came at the cost of power.

His on-base percentage stayed under .300 (.293), his slugging dipped to .364, and his isolated power dropped off the table. That’s not the Volpe the Yankees saw in the minors, where he was racking up 20+ homers and torching fastballs.

But Opening Day may have revealed a shift in philosophy.

Volpe launched a home run just over the right-field wall — with a little help from a friendly Bronx breeze — and reminded everyone that he still has pop when he lets it rip. It wasn’t crushed, but it was the result of a good swing on a hittable pitch in the zone.

That’s the version of Volpe the Yankees need. Not the one trying to just slap singles the other way, but the one who punishes mistakes with authority.

Judge Sees a Difference Already

Aaron Judge, who knows a thing or two about reading a teammate’s rhythm, was quick to highlight the change in Volpe’s approach.

“Timing, I think that’s been the biggest thing I’ve noticed,” Judge said after Thursday’s 4–1 win over the Brewers. “He looks more comfortable in the box. He’s aggressive, he’s attacking.”

That last part — attacking — is key.

Last season, Volpe ranked in the 62nd percentile in whiff rate and just the 45th percentile in chase rate. He was making contact, but too often it was on pitches outside the zone, leading to soft outs and missed opportunities. If he can tighten up his discipline and zone awareness, the natural bat speed and raw tools are there.

Beyond the Bat — Volpe’s Full Profile Still Shines

Even with his offensive struggles, Volpe was still one of the most valuable players on the Yankees last season. His defense was elite, ranking near the top of the league at shortstop, and his baserunning was nothing short of dynamic. In fact, he ranked in the 97th percentile in base running run value, showing instincts, speed, and pure hustle on the bases.

So if he can just meet the league average at the plate — or better yet, rediscover that 20+ home run power — you’re looking at a player who could quietly emerge as one of the most well-rounded shortstops in baseball.

A Big Year Three Could Be Brewing

Volpe’s Opening Day homer might’ve had some wind behind it, but the message behind the swing was clear — he’s hunting fastballs and trying to drive them.

With a more aggressive approach, sharper timing, and the confidence of his teammates behind him, the ingredients are there for a breakout season. Volpe might not be the flashiest bat in the lineup, but if he finds the balance between contact and power, he won’t need to be.

He’ll just be exactly what the Yankees need.



