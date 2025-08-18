Yankees have been running wild since the start of August 

The New York Yankees have always been known for their power, but lately, speed has become their unexpected secret weapon.

For years, Yankee Stadium felt like a launching pad built for sluggers, where towering home runs defined the team’s offensive identity.

Yet in August, something shifted: the Yankees started attacking the basepaths with purpose, pressuring defenses in ways they rarely had before.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Caballero effect changes everything

Jose Caballero’s arrival from the Tampa Bay Rays may not have generated blockbuster headlines, but it has completely altered New York’s style.

Since August 1, the Yankees rank second in all of Major League Baseball with 22 stolen bases, trailing only the Seattle Mariners’ 24.

Caballero himself has swiped five during that stretch, embodying his own words about loving to be “a pest” on the bases.

But he hasn’t done it alone—Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have all turned stolen bases into momentum-shifting plays.

Numbers that highlight the transformation

For the season, Caballero already sits with 39 steals, while Chisholm holds 21, Dominguez adds 20, and Volpe contributes 15.

Even Cody Bellinger, more known for power and defense, has chipped in with 10, proving the commitment stretches across the roster.

It’s a refreshing wrinkle for a lineup that already features Aaron Judge’s unmatched power and Giancarlo Stanton’s relentless ability to punish pitches.

Opponents now face a dilemma: pitch carefully around Judge and Stanton, or risk giving free passes to relentless base-stealers.

An athletic roster built for more than power

This Yankees roster might be the most athletic version fans have seen in years, capable of manufacturing runs without the long ball.

Judge runs the bases well for his size, Trent Grisham offers speed and range, and even role players bring surprising bursts of quickness.

Aside from Stanton, who thrives in his own way, nearly every regular possesses above-average athleticism that adds new versatility.

The Yankees suddenly feel like a team able to win with finesse, not just brute force—a sharp contrast to past iterations.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Why aggressiveness matters in October

The timing of this change isn’t a coincidence: playoff baseball often rewards teams that hit lots of home runs, but those games can also be defined by little details, like stealing a bag or taking an extra base.

A team that pressures defenses, swipes bags, and forces mistakes becomes a nightmare matchup in tight, low-scoring postseason games.

The Yankees seem to recognize this, intentionally embracing aggressiveness on the bases to diversify how they generate scoring opportunities.

It’s like adding a new gear to a sports car—you still have the horsepower, but now you can outmaneuver opponents, too.

A balanced identity moving forward

The Yankees no longer look like a team that’s one-dimensional; they resemble an offense with layers and creativity at its core.

Pitchers can’t just fear the big swing anymore—now they must also monitor runners darting toward second with relentless confidence.

That constant pressure disrupts rhythm, creates mistakes, and opens doors for rallies that previously might have fizzled without a homer.

And for a fanbase used to living and dying with the long ball, this change has been as refreshing as it is effective.

READ MORE: Yankees’ star infielder quietly snapping out of brutal cold stretch