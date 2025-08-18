Yankees’ star infielder quietly snapping out of brutal cold stretch

The New York Yankees just finished bulldozing the Cardinals, but the real challenge begins with the Rays and Red Sox.

This stretch will define the standings, and they desperately need Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be the version that punishes pitchers.

Chisholm’s slump since the break

Since the All-Star break, Chisholm has endured one of his coldest stretches, hitting just .202 with inconsistent contact overall.

His slash line in that span has dragged him down, making him one of the Yankees’ least effective hitters lately.

Yet, his season totals remind fans why patience remains essential, with 21 homers, 56 RBIs, and a strong 124 wRC+.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A glimpse of resurgence

Over the past week, Chisholm is flashing signs of recovery, posting a .407 OBP and a gaudy 1.039 OPS at the plate.

That’s the Jazz the Yankees need — aggressive on strikes, driving pitches with authority, and putting constant pressure on defenses.

When he’s on, Chisholm feels like an electric engine sparking the offense to life, lifting everyone else around him instantly.

The advanced metrics back him

Chisholm ranks in the 95th percentile in barrel rate, a testament to just how dangerous his hard contact really is.

Yes, the plate discipline can waver, but when he hunts strikes, he becomes one of the most explosive hitters available.

Even beyond the bat, his 21 stolen bases add another layer, forcing pitchers to pitch him differently and fielders to rush.

Defensive value

Chisholm is no liability in the field either, providing five defensive runs saved and six outs above average this season.

At second base, his athleticism and range are standout tools, giving the Yankees balance between offense and defense they desperately need.

When a player impacts both sides, it’s almost like doubling your lineup — Chisholm’s glove helps as much as his bat.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Standing implications

Currently sitting just half a game behind Boston, the Yankees can climb with timely production from players like Chisholm.

They still hold a 3.5-game cushion in the Wild Card, but margins shrink fast in late-season divisional matchups like these.

If Chisholm continues trending upward, he may be the difference between chasing the Red Sox or forcing them to chase.