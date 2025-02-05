Yankees have a breakout candidate in fresh new outfielder

The Yankees have been waiting for Jasson Dominguez to break through, and 2025 might finally be the year it happens. The 21-year-old outfielder has battled injuries but possesses an elite power profile that fits Yankee Stadium like a glove. If everything clicks, he could be in line to deliver a 30-homer season in his first full campaign.

Health Is the Biggest Variable

Dominguez’s 2024 season was anything but smooth. After returning from Tommy John surgery, he played 44 games in Triple-A, posting a 121 wRC+ with seven homers and 25 RBIs — an oblique injury slowed his progress. While injuries have been an unfortunate part of his young career, when healthy, he has flashed top-tier offensive upside.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The clearest example came in 2023 when he debuted in the majors and crushed four home runs in just eight games. That brief stretch showed why the Yankees remain confident in his bat. If he stays on the field in 2025, reaching the 30-homer mark is a realistic goal.

The Lefty Advantage in Yankee Stadium

Few ballparks are as kind to left-handed power hitters as Yankee Stadium, and Dominguez is built to take advantage. With the short right field porch and a steady diet of right-handed pitchers across the league, his home run numbers could explode if he finds consistency at the plate.

Projecting 30 homers requires hitting one every five games across a full season. While injuries could force him to miss time, his raw power suggests he can still reach that benchmark with a strong summer stretch. Dominguez hasn’t even hit his physical prime yet, meaning there’s still room for his power numbers to grow as he refines his swing.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Can He Stick in Left Field?

Offensively, Dominguez has all the tools to be a force, but his defense remains a work in progress. The Yankees are set on giving him a full-time role in left field, and while growing pains are expected, they believe in his long-term ability to handle the position.

He has the athleticism to make plays, but the key will be improving his reads and reaction times. The Yankees have prioritized run prevention this offseason, so they’ll need Dominguez to hold his own defensively. If he can, his bat will make him an invaluable piece of the lineup.

With a patient approach, strong contact skills, and natural power, Dominguez has the makeup of a future star. If 2025 is his true breakout year, the Yankees might have yet another homegrown slugger in their outfield mix.