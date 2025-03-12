Yankees have 3 prospects ready to steal roster spots

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are heading into the regular season with several key injuries, and that has opened the door for a few unexpected names to make a push for roster spots. Three prospects, in particular, have taken full advantage of the opportunity—each carving out a role that, just a few weeks ago, seemed unlikely.

J.C. Escarra’s Surprise Push for the Backup Catcher Job

When spring training began, the backup catcher spot looked like a battle between veteran Alex Jackson and prospect Ben Rice. Nobody had J.C. Escarra on their radar. The 29-year-old has since forced his way into the conversation, and at this point, he may be leading the charge.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Escarra isn’t just a solid receiver behind the plate—the Yankees believe he’s one of the best defensive catchers in their minor league system. His ability to work with pitchers and steal strikes makes him an asset, but his offensive breakout this spring is what has really turned heads. He’s hitting .370/.414/.593, with two homers and six RBIs, showing he’s more than just a glove-first option.

With Rice struggling at the plate and Jackson failing to stand out, Escarra has made a compelling case to win the job outright. The Yankees could also look to use him in the designated hitter role early in the season while Giancarlo Stanton remains out.

Will Warren’s Spot Gifted by Injuries

The Yankees didn’t plan on Will Warren being a fixture in their rotation this season—until they had no choice. Injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil have forced the Yankees to turn to their 25-year-old right-hander, and based on his spring performance, he looks ready for the challenge.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Warren has been sharp in camp, posting a 1.54 ERA over 11.2 innings. He’s struck out batters at a rate of 9.26 per nine innings while maintaining a 71.4% left-on-base rate and a 48.1% ground-ball rate. These are the numbers of a pitcher who is beginning to figure things out after struggling in his brief MLB debut last season, where he posted a 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings.

The difference this time around? Warren has made key mechanical adjustments, improving his command and refining his off-speed pitches. He might not have won a spot under normal circumstances, but the Yankees need arms, and Warren is taking full advantage of his opportunity.

Oswald Peraza’s Role Becomes Clearer

Oswald Peraza’s place on the roster has been a lingering question all spring. His bat hasn’t been overwhelming, but with DJ LeMahieu out long-term and the Yankees needing infield depth, Peraza is shaping up to be the best available option.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old is hitting .250/.357/.292 this spring, with three runs and one RBI over 11 games. His lack of power remains a concern, but he isn’t being counted on to provide offense—his glove is the real selling point. He’s an elite defender who can play multiple positions, which makes him a valuable backup infielder.

Peraza’s versatility should help him stick, even if he isn’t making much noise with the bat. The Yankees don’t need him to be a game-changer at the plate—they just need him to provide solid defense and competent at-bats when called upon.

Three Unexpected Roster Additions

The Yankees didn’t expect to be filling these roles the way they are now, but injuries and standout performances have reshaped the picture. Escarra, Warren, and Peraza have each seized their moment, and when Opening Day rolls around, all three could be breaking camp with the big-league club.